IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 30 - CSK vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

After a four-and-a-half-month hiatus, the IPL 2021 resumes in the UAE on Sunday, 19th September. Chennai Super Kings take on the Mumbai Indians in match 30 of Vivo IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The IPL Fantasy league has also returned, with IPL Fantasy managers' points and transfers intact. However, they can make unlimited transfers ahead of this match to set their team up for the remainder of the season.

There are a couple of points to note for IPL Fantasy managers ahead of the deadline. The uncapped players at the start of the IPL will remain uncapped and hence we can continue to bring in players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Nitish Rana using free uncapped transfers. There also won't be any restoration of transfers or boosters used if a match is abandoned.

With that out of the way, let's get right into setting up the team ahead of this marquee clash between these two top sides. With plenty of explosive players on either side, IPL Fantasy players could be in for a treat if they pick the right ones.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, 19th September.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make required adjustments, which will then be updated in the article for the next match.

IPL Fantasy 2021- Preview for the remainder of the season

The first half of the season was a roller-coaster for me, with plenty of ups and downs through the 29-match schedule. Vice-captaining Ravindra Jadeja on his stellar all-round performance against RCB was the best point of the season. But I did make my fair share of mistakes in team selection.

My aim for the remainder of the season is to shake off my personal biases against certain players and set a team that I believe in. While also backing up the selection with statistics or andund reasoning. And while selecting a team for the first match of the new season (in this case, new leg) is usually tricky, I find myself pretty comfortable with the team I've drafted.

The most important thing for IPL Fantasy managers to think about is their basis for selecting their team. Is it based on the players' and teams' performances in the UAE in IPL 2020, their form in the 2021 season, or the more recent matches? Players who score well on those criteria have a better chance of shining for your IPL Fantasy team.

Other than that, there's nothing new to add. IPL Fantasy managers should preferably wait until after the toss to make their transfers, although it isn't wrong to have a rough outline in your head. We should also remember to enjoy the game and the cricket and not beat ourselves up too much over any failures.

So without further ado, here's my suggested team for the resumption of IPL and IPL Fantasy 2021.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 30- CSK vs MI

Suggested Team: IPL 2021 Match 30- CSK vs MI

Wicket-Keepers: Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (9.5 Credits), Quinton De Kock (WK) (MI) (10.5 Credits)

Batters: Shubman Gill (KKR) (BAT) (9 Credits), Kane Williamson (SRH) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits).

All-Rounders: Moeen Ali (CSK) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) and Glenn Maxwell (RCB) (ALL) (9 Credits)

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (PBKS) (9 Credits), Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits), and Rahul Chahar (MI) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits).

I'm starting with Sanju Samson as my long-term wicket-keeping option. I'm picking him for the first match primarily because of his recent record against the Punjab Kings. He also has a point to prove, especially in his consistency, and I hope he does that now.

I've always liked having Quinton De Kock in my team, but fears of him getting out early or after a small cameo has put me off. However, he had a great IPL 2020 in the UAE and is in good form now, making him a viable option.

There are a couple of other players whose inclusion is pretty self-explanatory. Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell and Rahul Chahar have provided good value for their prices and look to be consistent performers for their respective teams.

Shubman Gill will also look to come back strong from injury for KKR after a poor first half of the campaign. Suryakumar Yadav and Ruturaj Gaikwad are, as always, solid picks.

Mohammed Shami is my choice from Punjab Kings due to his reliability with the ball. Lastly, Kane Williamson will look to be at his consistent best as SRH attempt to dig themselves out of the bottom of the points table.

That's the team I've picked to get me going in the second half of IPL Fantasy 2021, and I'm pretty happy with it. I've left one credit in the bank, which I'll look to use in future transfers.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 30 - Summary

How will Quinton De Kock fare in the remainder of IPL 2021? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Players playing in Match 30: Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits), Quinton De Kock (WK) (MI) (10.5 Credits), Moeen Ali (CSK) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), and Rahul Chahar (MI) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits).

Captaincy: As usual, the toss and team news will have the ultimate bearing on my captaincy decision. However, Moeen Ali and Quinton De Kock are the two players I've eyed up to be the captain and vice-captain. I'm not confident enough to C or VC a bowler now; that rules out Rahul Chahar.

While SKY has been in good form elsewhere, he still hasn't managed to light up the IPL this season. Ruturaj did well after a tough start to the season, but I'm still a bit tentative about how he'll fare against Boult and Bumrah.

Top Captaincy Contenders: Moeen Ali and Quinton De Kock.

Other Players

Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 32.

Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 31.

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) (ALL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 31.

Kane Williamson (SRH) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 33.

Shubman Gill (KKR) (BAT) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 31.

Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (PBKS) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 32.

