IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 59 - Qualifier 2 - DC vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2021 on Wednesday, 13th October, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

I brought Shivam Mavi (BOWL) (KKR) (7.5 Credits) in for Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits) as my uncapped transfer and Daniel Christian (ALL) (RCB) (8 Credits) in on an extra transfer in place of Anrich Nortje (BOWL) (DC) (9 Credits).

Players Playing in Match 58: Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (12 Credits), Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits), Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits), Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (6 Credits), Lockie Ferguson (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), Daniel Christian (ALL) (RCB) (8 Credits), Shivam Mavi (BOWL) (KKR) (7.5 Credits), Shubman Gill (BAT) (KKR) (9 Credits), and Lockie Ferguson (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits).

Captain: Virat Kohli | Vice-Captain: AB De Villiers.

Credits Remaining: 2.

Overall Rank: 1,493.

Overall Points: 18,856.

Fantasy Team for Match 58: RCB vs KKR

I have six players in this match, and I'll make three regular and one uncapped transfer.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, October 13th.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make the required adjustments, which will then be updated in the article for the next match.

Transfers

Transfers used: 3, Transfers remaining: 2.

1) Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (12 Credits) - OUT. | Avesh Khan (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer)

2) Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits) - OUT. | Axar Patel (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) - IN.

3) Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits) - OUT. | Sunil Narine (ALL) (KKR) (9 Credits) - IN.

4) Daniel Christian (ALL) (RCB) (8 Credits) - OUT. | Shimron Hetmyer (BAT) (DC) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

I'm transferring all my RCB players out except for AB De Villiers since I'm not going for a wicket-keeper from DC or KKR. Sunil Narine is the form player heading into this game, and with the possibility of him getting promoted up the order, he looks to be a must-have.

Shimron Hetmyer has been delivering consistently in the middle-order for the Capitals. Considering how well KKR have bowled in the UAE, Hetmyer could find himself in the middle sooner than expected and could play a longer and more substantial inning.

The other two transfers should offer good cover for the bowling of the Delhi Capitals. Both Avesh Khan and Axar Patel bowled excellently in Sharjah, and they'll look to repeat that in this crunch game. Axar could also contribute with the bat after his promotion to No.4 against CSK.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 59 - DC vs KKR

Suggested Team: IPL 2021 Match 57- DC vs KKR

Considering my sub-par record in the Finals and a higher potential for points in the Sharjah matches, I've decided to go with ten players from this match. That would mean that I can only get eight players from the Final, and that'll mean scoring maximum points in this fixture.

I believe that I've covered the bases well for both teams. Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer could come good in this important encounter for DC. Shimron Hetmyer could hit sixes for fun in Sharjah once he settles down at the crease. Axar Patel and Avesh Khan should also deliver a steady stream of points.

I couldn't go in without Sunil Narine, and I'm backing him to carry his form from the previous match. Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer should get KKR off to a positive start, with Gill likely to focus on converting his starts into substantial scores. Lockie Ferguson and Shivam Mavi have had lots of success on this surface, and their eight overs of fast bowling should be crucial for KKR.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 59 - Summary

Can Hetmyer power DC into the Final of Vivo IPL 2021? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Players Playing in Match 59: Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (6 Credits), Lockie Ferguson (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits), Shubman Gill (BAT) (KKR) (9 Credits), Sunil Narine (ALL) (KKR) (9 Credits), Shimron Hetmyer (BAT) (DC) (8.5 Credits), Shreyas Iyer (DC) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits), Axar Patel (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits), and Avesh Khan (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits).

Captaincy: As has been the case in the playoffs matches, I'm not deciding on captaincy before the toss and pitch report. However, Sunil Narine is a frontrunner, given his form and the possibility of batting.

Other Players

AB De Villiers (WK) (RCB) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: None.

