IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 36 - DC vs RR and Match 37 - SRH vs PBKS | IPL Fantasy Tips

The first double-header of the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will take place on Saturday.

The Delhi Capitals will square off against the Rajasthan Royals in the first match of the day at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will meet later in the day in Sharjah.

I took an impulsive decision to play the 'Triple Impact' Booster for Match 35, triple captaining Virat Kohli.

Players playing in Match 35: Glenn Maxwell (RCB) (ALL) (9 Credits), Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (12 Credits), Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits), Moeen Ali (CSK) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), and Devdutt Padikkal (BAT) (RCB) (9 Credits).

3x: Virat Kohli | Captain: Faf Du Plessis. | Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali.

Credits Remaining: 0.5.

Fantasy Team for Match 35: RCB vs CSK

I'm not too confident about my picks for this team. So I have decided to make one regular and one uncapped transfer. IPL Fantasy managers should also remember to make separate transfers for the two matches of a double-header.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST on Saturday, 25th September.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make required adjustments, which will then be updated in the article for the next match.

Transfers

Transfers used: 1, Transfers remaining: 43.

1) Devdutt Padikkal (BAT) (RCB) (9 Credits) - OUT | Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (7.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer)

2) Glenn Maxwell (RCB) (ALL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (DC) (10.5 Credits) - IN.

An in-form Kagiso Rabada is someone I'd like to retain in my team for a long time. RR were nine down against PBKS the other day, and Rabada could pick up some wickets in the death overs.

Arshdeep Singh is my uncapped transfer for this match. His slower balls and cutters worked well in Sharjah in the RCB-CSK clash, and he could have a field day with those deliveries, especially in the death overs.

I'm also happy I could get Maxwell out. He doesn't seem to be the same player he was in the first leg of the campaign. While he could hurt me in the very next game, I'm not bringing him back until he gives a good account of himself in the UAE.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 36 - DC vs RR

Suggested Team: IPL 2021 Match 36- DC vs RR

I have just four players from this match, but I feel it's enough to get me a decent IPL Fantasy haul.

Shikhar Dhawan will look to carry on his terrific run of form. RR's pace battery has troubled Dhawan before, so he'll be keen to avoid that and get another big score in this match. Kagiso Rabada and Avesh Khan could end up with plenty of wickets to their names, especially if they bowl at the death.

I've consciously gone for only one RR player in this match, and that is their captain Sanju Samson. I'm not sure how the rest of the RR players could play in this match, and have no idea how the points could be distributed. Considering that I'm unlikely to captain or vice-captain anyone I bring in, it makes sense to stick with one RR player. I'll have 0.5 credits in the bank.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 36 - Summary

Sanju Samson will look to find some form. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Players playing in Match 36: Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (9.5 Credits), Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits), Avesh Khan (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits), and Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (DC) (10.5 Credits).

Captaincy: While Rabada and Dhawan are front runners, all four players are decent captaincy shouts for this IPL game. The toss and pitch report will have a significant bearing on my decision.

Other Players

Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 38.

Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 37.

Moeen Ali (CSK) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 38.

Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 38.

Rahul Chahar (MI) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 39.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 38.

Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 39.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav