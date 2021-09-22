IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 33 - DC vs SRH | IPL Fantasy Tips

Delhi Capitals (DC) clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 33rd match of Vivo IPL 2021 on Wednesday, 22nd September, at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

I made a last-minute change ahead of the PBKS-RR game by opting to go for Mahipal Lomror (BAT)(RR)(6.5 Credits) over Deepak Hooda (BAT)(PBKS)(7 Credits).

Players played in Match 32: Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (9.5 Credits), Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (PBKS) (9 Credits), Mahipal Lomror (BAT)(RR)(6.5 Credits), KL Rahul (WK) (PBKS) (11.5 Credits), and Chris Morris (ALL) (RR) (9 Credits).

Captain: KL Rahul. | Vice-Captain: Mohammed Shami.

Credits Remaining: 1.5.

Fantasy Team for Match 32: PBKS vs RR

Both teams have plenty of explosive IPL Fantasy assets in their ranks, and there are points to be had from this match. I have enough transfers in the bank, and with just one player from this match in my team, I'll plan to make three regular and one uncapped transfer for this match.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, 22nd September.

Note: The team suggested in the article may not be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make required adjustments, which will then be updated in the article for the next match.

Transfers

Transfers used: 3, Transfers remaining: 48.

1) KL Rahul (WK) (PBKS) (11.5 Credits) - OUT| - Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits)- IN .

2) Mahipal Lomror (BAT)(RR)(6.5 Credits) - OUT| Avesh Khan (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer)

3) Chris Morris (ALL) (RR) (9 Credits) - OUT| Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (DC) (10.5 Credits) - IN.

4) Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (PBKS) (9 Credits)- OUT| Bhuvneshwar Kumar (BOWL) (SRH) (9 Credits) - IN.

I've gone all-in with the transfers for this match since there are some bankable IPL Fantasy options in action. Shikhar Dhawan was very unlucky to miss out on the T20 World Cup squad, and he'll be determined to carry on his excellent season.

Avesh Khan is probably the best uncapped option from either of these teams, and he's had a brilliant tournament thus far. At seven credits, he has offered tremendous value and could pick up some wickets against SRH.

Last season's Purple Cap winner Kagiso Rabada is one of the best picks from DC. While he hasn't performed to his standards yet, the venue change could see him get back to picking up wickets for fun.

Lastly, I've gone for Bhuvneshwar Kumar as my main bowling option from SRH. I'm less sure of this pick and would've preferred Rashid Khan or Jason Holder if I had an extra overseas slot. However, with the confidence of being in the T20 WC Squad, Bhuvi could be back to his best for the remainder of the tournament. If the wicket is more batter-friendly, I'm also open to going for Wriddhiman Saha (WK) (SRH) (8.5 Credits).

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 33 - DC vs SRH

Suggested Team: IPL 2021 Match 33- DC vs SRH

At first glance, this looks like a bowler-heavy team, and if the pitch report indicates otherwise, I will be making adjustments. Otherwise, I'm very confident heading into this match, with five players in action.

Kane Williamson will be the backbone of that SRH team, and he has a good record against DC, and I'm expecting to score some runs in this game. The Shikhar Dhawan and Avesh Khan picks are pretty self-explanatory, considering their consistency.

Rabada and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are differential picks who could have lots of success in this game. I am, however, prepared to sacrifice one of them based on the toss and pitch report, if required.

All in all, I'm happy that I've managed to put out five quality players for this match without affecting the balance of the team elsewhere. I'll have 0.5 credits in the bank.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 33 - Summary

Can Rabada(R) recreate his IPL 2020 exploits? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Players playing in Match 33: Kane Williamson (SRH) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits), Avesh Khan (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits), Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (DC) (10.5 Credits), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (BOWL) (SRH) (9 Credits).

Captaincy: Almost all the players in the team are viable captaincy options for this match, and captaincy is something that'll entirely hinge around the toss. I'm likely to either captain or vice-captain Shikhar Dhawan by virtue of his high ownership levels.

Other Players

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) (ALL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 35.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 34.

Rahul Chahar (MI) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 34.

Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 36.

Moeen Ali (CSK) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 35.

Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 34.

