IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 46 - MI vs DC and Match 47 - RR vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the first match of a double-header on Saturday, 2nd October, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. RR will go head-to-head with CSK later in the day.

Players playing in Match 45: Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (7.5 Credits), KL Rahul (WK) (PBKS) (11.5 Credits), Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits), Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (6 Credits), Aiden Markram (BAT) (PBKS) (8 Credits), and Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (KKR) (7.5 Credits).

Captain: Aiden Markram | Vice-Captain: KL Rahul

Credits Remaining: 6

Fantasy Team for Match 45: KKR vs PBKS

I have only one player from this fixture and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer from this match. Once again, a reminder to IPL Fantasy managers to make separate transfers for the afternoon and evening games.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 2nd.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make the required adjustments, which will then be updated in the article for the next match.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2, Transfers remaining: 27.

1) Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (KKR) (7.5 Credits) - OUT | Avesh Khan (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer)

2) Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (6 Credits) - OUT | Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (DC) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits) - OUT | Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (MI) (11 Credits) - IN.

Since I have only one player from the MI-DC match, I should make two regular and one uncapped transfer to get a decent team out. Avesh Khan is the best uncapped option from this match and should get a good IPL Fantasy haul. Whenever these two sides have met, it's been hard to predict who scores the runs. This is due to the strength of their respective bowling attacks.

Despite his early dismissal against KKR, Shreyas Iyer looks the most stable batter from DC and should get back among the runs. Steve Smith (BAT) (DC) (9.5 Credits) could be a decent differential pick if he plays. Jasprit Bumrah has been the best bowler whenever these teams have played, and he's a reliable option to have. I'll have zero credit in the bank after making the above transfers.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 46 - MI vs DC

Suggested Team: IPL 2021 Match 46- MI vs DC

I've got four players from this match and three real captaincy options and I'm pretty happy with the team. Rohit Sharma looked MI's best batter on sluggish surfaces in Chennai in the first leg of the season. He could be their star batter in similar conditions in Sharjah. Bumrah loves playing against DC, and he should pick up a couple of wickets, at least.

Shreyas Iyer and Avesh Khan are reliable picks from DC. While Iyer should anchor DC's innings, Avesh should continue as DC's strike bowler with Rabada.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 46 - Summary

How many runs will Rohit Sharma score? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Players playing in Match 46: Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (DC) (9.5 Credits), Avesh Khan (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits), Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (MI) (11 Credits), and Rohit Sharma (BAT) (MI) (12 Credits).

Captaincy: I have three main captaincy options in Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer. Considering Bumrah's form and his record against DC, I'm likely to make him either my C or VC. This leaves me with the choice between Rohit and Shreyas Iyer, which I'll make post the toss.

Other Players

Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 47.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 47.

Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 48.

Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 48.

KL Rahul (WK) (PBKS) (11.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 48.

Aiden Markram (BAT) (PBKS) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 48.

Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 48.

