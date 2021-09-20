IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 32 - PBKS vs RR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals will square off in the 32nd match of Vivo IPL 2021 on Tuesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Players playing in Match 31: Glenn Maxwell (RCB) (ALL) (9 Credits), Shubman Gill (KKR) (BAT) (9 Credits), Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits), Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits), and Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (12 Credits).

Captain: Virat Kohli. | Vice-Captain: Harshal Patel.

Credits Remaining: 0.5.

I'm usually confident with my picks when it comes to Punjab Kings, and PBKS-RR clashes have yielded plenty of points in recent times. I'm also a bit relieved after including Sanju Samson in my team following his recent success against Punjab. I have two players from his match, and I'll be making two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, 21st September.

Note: The team suggested in the article may not be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make required adjustments, which will then be updated in the article for the next match.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2, Transfers remaining: 51.

1) Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits) - OUT| - Deepak Hooda (BAT) (PBKS) (7 Credits)- IN (Uncapped Transfer).

2) Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (12 Credits) - OUT| KL Rahul (WK) (PBKS) (11.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Shubman Gill (KKR) (BAT) (9 Credits) - OUT| Chris Morris (ALL) (RR) (9 Credits) - IN..

It's a pretty template set of transfers I've made for this match. There's no way KL Rahul isn't in my team for a PBKS match, and Deepak Hooda is among the best uncapped options from this match. It was tough taking Shubman Gill out after his promising outing against RCB. But he is the more expensive of the two KKR players. I don't have qualms in letting the other two players go, though.

I'm expecting another average bowling performance from both teams, with the batters having a better time. However, someone like Chris Morris could pick up wickets even on a poor day on the field, and he should be RR's strike bowler for this game, and offer good value.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 32 - PBKS vs RR

Suggested Team: IPL 2021 Match 32- PBKS vs RR

I'm usually upbeat ahead of a Punjab Kings game because I'm pretty set with my captaincy, and I have fewer decisions to make. KL Rahul has been in good form for the national team, and he'll be keen to carry that run into the IPL.

Chris Morris should be the main wicket-taking avenue for the Royals. I was tempted by Liam Livingstone. But I've decided to wait and see what role he plays for the team before investing in him. Sanju Samson is one player I've always regretted not owning, especially in PBKS-RR games. I'm expecting him to score some runs, and score some points from wicketkeeping dismissals.

Mohammed Shami is Punjab's strike bowler, and he should be among the wickets for them. Deepak Hooda is a good budget selection for your IPL Fantasy teams, and he could get a good IPL Fantasy haul if he bats at No.4.

I'm confident of my chances for a good score in this match, and will have one credit in the bank.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 32 - Summary

Chris Morris has been very consistent for the Royals so far. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Players playing in Match 32: Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (9.5 Credits), Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (PBKS) (9 Credits), Deepak Hooda (BAT) (PBKS) (7 Credits), KL Rahul (WK) (PBKS) (11.5 Credits), and Chris Morris (ALL) (RR) (9 Credits).

Captaincy: KL Rahul is the frontrunner for captaincy in this match. I'm expecting him to put up a big score, considering his form coming into the tournament. Sanju Samson and Chris Morris are the two players I'm looking at for vice-captaincy.

Morris looks like he'll get a minimum of two wickets every game, and is a very dependable pick. Samson, with his wicketkeeping duties, is also a solid IPL Fantasy option.

Other Players

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) (ALL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 35.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 34.

Rahul Chahar (MI) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 34.

Kane Williamson (SRH) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 33.

Moeen Ali (CSK) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 35.

Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 34.

