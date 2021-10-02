IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 48 - RCB vs PBKS and Match 49 - KKR vs SRH | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the first match of a Sunday doubleheader of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) later on the day.

I made some changes to my team for the Saturday doubleheader. I went for Steve Smith (BAT) (DC) (9.5 Credits) over Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (DC) (9.5 Credits) for the MI-DC match.

In the RR-CSK game, I made an extra transfer to bring Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (9.5 Credits) in, taking Avesh Khan (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits) out. I also went for Shivam Dube (ALL) (RR) (7.5 Credits) over Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (9 Credits). Moreover, I changed my uncapped pick to Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (PBKS) (8.5 Credits) over Yashashvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (7 Credits).

Players playing in Match 47: Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits), Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (8.5 Credits), Shivam Dube (ALL) (RR) (7.5 Credits), Sanju Samson (WK) (RR), and Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits).

Captain: Moeen Ali | Vice-Captain: Shivam Dube.

Credits Remaining: 5.5.

Fantasy Team for Match 47: RR vs CSK

I'll play my Double Up booster for this match, and aim to fill my team with players from PBKS and RCB. Therefore, I'll make four regular and one uncapped transfer for this match. I'll then use my Super Transfers booster to reset my team ahead of the SRH-KKR clash.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST on Sunday, October 3rd.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make the required adjustments, which will then be updated in the article for the next match.

Transfers

Transfers used: 4. Transfers remaining: 20.

1) Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) - OUT. | Mayank Agarwal (BAT) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (8.5 Credits) - OUT. | Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (12 Credits) - IN.

3) Shivam Dube (ALL) (RR) (7.5 Credits) - OUT. | Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) - IN.

4) Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) - OUT. | Devdutt Padikkal (BAT) (RCB) (9 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer)

5) Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) - OUT. | Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (PBKS) (9 Credits) - IN.

As I'm going with eleven players from this match, it becomes a bit chaotic with the transfers. While I'm keen on including certain players like Mayank Agarwal and Yuzvendra Chahal, others will make my team subject to the pitch report and toss.

Virat Kohli is also a must-have in my team, considering his recent form. I'm unsure about AB De Villiers, though. While I could accommodate him in my team, it's unknown how he might perform, considering his perceived weakness against leg-spinners.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 48 - RCB vs PBKS

Suggested Team: IPL 2021 Match 48- RCB vs PBKS

Having a team full of players from one match makes this feel like a Daily Fantasy challenge.

The Double Up is the most powerful booster in IPL Fantasy, and the way I view it, it allows you to have nine captains, one triple captain and one player whose points get quadrupled.

Looking at it like that makes it all the more important how I fare in this match. I'm hoping that I've selected the right players from both teams. It's crucial to understand how the game is likely to pan out to structure my team accordingly.

I expect this game to be a 150-160 kind-of match, with equal opportunity for points for both batters and bowlers. There's a tremendous upside in getting that right, and I believe I've done the same for this match.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 48 - Summary

Glenn Maxwell will look be the highest point-scorer in this fixture. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Players playing in Match 48: Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (7.5 Credits), KL Rahul (WK) (PBKS) (11.5 Credits), Aiden Markram (BAT) (PBKS) (8 Credits), Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (12 Credits), Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits), Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits), Mayank Agarwal (BAT) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (PBKS) (9 Credits), Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits), and Devdutt Padikkal (BAT) (RCB) (9 Credits).

Booster Used: Double UP

Captaincy: Captaincy should be a tricky proposition in this match, with eleven options available. The toss and pitch report should have a bearing on what I eventually opt to do.

