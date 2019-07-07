×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Aguirre sacked as president Abou-Rida resigns after Egypt's AFCON exit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    07 Jul 2019, 07:02 IST
JavierAguirre-cropped
Former Egypt head coach Javier Aguirre

Egypt sacked head coach Javier Aguirre following their shock elimination in the round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Aguirre's Egypt were left stunned on Saturday as the AFCON hosts lost 1-0 to South Africa in Cairo, where the Pharaohs failed to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2004.

Afterwards, Egyptian Football Association (EFA) president Hany Abou-Rida announced his resignation and confirmed the departure of the entire technical and administrative staff.

Despite his resignation, Abou-Rida – who also called for members of the board to step down – said he will continue in his position as head of the organising committee of the 2019 AFCON.

Egypt appointed Mexican boss Aguirre following their group-stage exit at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Former Japan and Mexico coach Aguirre signed a four-year deal to replace Hector Cuper last year.

"Of course I am responsible," the 60-year-old reporters post-match on Saturday.

"We are all upset about the early elimination and I bear all the consequences because I chose the players and the formation."

Advertisement
Uganda v Egypt: Warda return won't derail Pharaohs' AFCON bid, says Aguirre
RELATED STORY
Egypt v South Africa: Fitness-doubt Salah can show he's world's best, says Aguirre
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2019: Egypt coach Javier Aguirre backs Mohamed Salah to win the coveted award
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations 2019, Egypt vs South Africa, Egypt's Predicted XI, Injury News and more
RELATED STORY
Egypt v DR Congo: AFCON hosts ponder Salah experiment with last 16 in sight
RELATED STORY
Mohammed Salah trains with Egypt ahead of AFCON Group A clash with DR Congo
RELATED STORY
Mauritania v Angola: Diakite confident of AFCON progression
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vice president Jordi Mestre resigns
RELATED STORY
Man City Fan Tv & Dz Football - Afcon, Algeria & Mahrez
RELATED STORY
Morocco v Namibia: Renard begins quest for third AFCON title
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us