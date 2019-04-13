Juventus veteran Barzagli to retire at end of season

Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli

Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli has announced he plans to retire at the end of the season.

The former Italy international turns 38 next month and has decided to call time on a career that will soon take in a eighth Serie A title with the Bianconeri.

Barzagli also won the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg and the 2006 World Cup with his country, having made his name with Chievo and then Palermo.

The centre-back formed part of Juve's famed 'BBC' defence alongside Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, but he has made just six league appearances this season, prompting Saturday's announcement.

Discussing his future plans, Barzagli told Sky Sport Italia: "I've thought about it a lot. When you're a footballer, you have trouble thinking about the aftermath but because of injuries you have to think about it.

"I am attracted to everything and will evaluate my options in the coming months. I don't know what I'll do yet. I have to figure out what I want and what I am capable of.

"I have to find something that gives me great enthusiasm."

Barzagli revealed his decision after playing 81 minutes of the 2-1 defeat to SPAL, in which he started alongside 17-year-old Paolo Gozzi in defence.

That loss leaves Juve still short of sealing the title, although Napoli must beat Chievo on Sunday to prevent the champions celebrating this weekend.