×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Kane matches Dixie Dean as England equal boys of '66

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18 Nov 2019, 01:44 IST
HarryKane - cropped
England captain Harry Kane

Harry Kane and England wrapped up a prolific 2019 with a 4-0 Euro 2020 qualification win against Kosovo on Sunday.

Next year, Gareth Southgate's team will hope to emulate their country's greatest ever side by winning a major tournament at Wembley.

England's current vintage are at least the equal of Alf Ramsey's World Cup winners in one way already – their 38 goals scored in 2019 is the same number that the Three Lions managed in a seminal 1966.

Only once, in 1909, have England managed more goals in a calendar year, when they scored 39 in just seven games.

Kane's individual haul of 12 equalled the record for an England player in a calendar year, standing alongside Everton great Dixie Dean's efforts in 1927 and George Hilsdon in 1908.

The Tottenham star has now netted in each of his past six international appearances and is the only England player to do so in the post-war era – matching his own efforts between October 2017 and July 2018.

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
20 Nov SLO AZE 01:15 AM Slovakia vs Azerbaijan
20 Nov POL SLO 01:15 AM Poland vs Slovenia
20 Nov LAT AUS 01:15 AM Latvia vs Austria
20 Nov NOR ISR 01:15 AM North Macedonia vs Israel
20 Nov BEL CYP 01:15 AM Belgium vs Cyprus
20 Nov SAN RUS 01:15 AM San Marino vs Russia
20 Nov SCO KAZ 01:15 AM Scotland vs Kazakhstan
International Friendlies 2019
FT LIT NEW
1 - 0
 Lithuania vs New Zealand
FA Cup 2019-20
20 Nov GIL SUN 01:15 AM Gillingham vs Sunderland
20 Nov PET STE 01:15 AM Peterborough United vs Stevenage
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us