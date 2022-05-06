Sevilla interested in signing 26-year old Barcelona defender: Reports

Xavi Hernandez is preparing to get Barcelona challenging for major silverware again and will oversee a very important summer transfer window. Several out-of-favor names are likely to leave Camp Nou to accommodate new arrivals. One name that will reportedly not be wearing Blaugrana colors next season is Clement Lenglet.

The Frenchman has fallen down the pecking order, behind Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia this season. This has restricted him to only 23 appearances in all competitions, of which 14 have been from the bench. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, his former club Sevilla are interested in bringing him back to Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Sevilla tried to pursue a deal for the centre-back last summer as well and could again return for his signature. Julen Lopetegui has given his nod for the transfer. Lenglet made 76 appearances for the Andalusian club over a span of two seasons from 2016 to 2018 before signing for Barcelona for €40m.

Barçajet @barcajet [ @gerardromero 🥇] | Clement Lenglet has received several offers from the English Premier League. Barcelona want to sell him and he will have to decide soon. ❗[ @gerardromero 🥇] | Clement Lenglet has received several offers from the English Premier League. Barcelona want to sell him and he will have to decide soon.

He is now surplus to the demands at Barcelona. The Frenchman's performances have plummeted and Xavi wants to generate some cash from his sale. Andreas Christensen will also arrive as a free agent from Chelsea (via AS) in the summer and that will further reduce the opportunities for Lenglet.

An earlier report from Sport, via Fichajes, also suggested that offers for the 26-year-old could arrive from English Premier League clubs as well.

Sevilla want reunion with Barcelona man to fill the void at the heart of defense

Julen Lopetegui could soon lose possession of his first-choice centre-backs Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde. The pair have been impressive with their performances for a while now and have garnered attention from multiple clubs around Europe.

There is a real possibility that one of the two could leave Sevilla in the summer transfer window. The Barcelona defender is therefore being lined up as a replacement.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Jules Kounde hasn't committed a single error leading to an opposition goal in 90 La Liga appearances following his move to Sevilla from Bordeaux in 2019 Jules Kounde hasn't committed a single error leading to an opposition goal in 90 La Liga appearances following his move to Sevilla from Bordeaux in 2019 😎 Jules Kounde hasn't committed a single error leading to an opposition goal in 90 La Liga appearances following his move to Sevilla from Bordeaux in 2019 https://t.co/Z4HzrHC4f7

Daily Mail journalist Paul Brown understands that Chelsea could complete Kounde's signing 'quite easily and quite quickly' this summer. The Blues approached the Spanish club last summer as well for the 23-year-old's signature. However, Sevilla were reluctant to accept any offer below his £68 million release clause.

Brazilian centre-back Carlos was on Newcastle United's radar in January. As per Spanish newspaper ABC, via SportWitness, the Magpies haven't forgotten about him. Sevilla's director of football Monchi spoke about how Newcastle's bid in January wasn't enough to convince the club to sell their defensive ace.

The Andalusian club feel that Barcelona's Lenglet will deputize well for their current centre-back. He is expected to be available for cheap, with his current market value at €14 million.

