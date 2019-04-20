×
That point could make the difference - Ryan salutes resolute Brighton

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    20 Apr 2019, 23:50 IST
MatRyan - cropped
Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan

Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Mat Ryan hailed his team-mates for securing a rare clean sheet and a vital point at Wolves.

Back-to-back home losses against Bournemouth and Cardiff City over the past week left Chris Hughton's side perched perilously in the Premier League, fourth-bottom and just two points outside the relegation zone.

They now have a cushion of three points and a game in hand over Cardiff in 18th, thanks largely to a pair of brilliant stops from Australia international Ryan to thwart Leander Dendoncker on Saturday.

Brighton have failed to score in any of their most recent six matches in all competitions, meaning a first away shutout for six months came at the ideal time.

"That point could well go on to make the difference at the end of the day," he told Sky Sports after the 0-0 draw at Molineux.

"We need to collect more but points are vital at this stage. We've really been looking for a reaction in recent weeks to get back that solidity.

"To have a clean sheet is credit to everyone. I can only make the saves the defence allow me to.

"When they are busting a gut and throwing themselves at everything, it's making the opposition work extra hard to create those opportunities."

Wolves were frustrated by a deep-lying and well-stocked Brighton defence, but boss Nuno Espirito Santo refused to criticise Hughton's approach.

"All the managers have their own ideas. I'm very respectful and I admire Chris because he did what he thinks was best and came away with the main objective - it was not to concede," he told reporters.

"But we respect, it is up to us to find solutions and break teams that sit so deep and so organised.

"Each manager has their own ideas and Chris is one that I really admire, but it's up to us to improve. It's up to us to find solutions, but this is the growing process that I speak about."

Wolves slipped down to ninth, below Leicester City on goal difference and a point shy of Watford in the battle for Europa League qualification.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19
