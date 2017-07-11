Write an article

Transfer news and rumours of the day - 11th July 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

by Sumedh @MarathiScouser
ROME, ITALY - MARCH 16: Alexandre Lacazette of Olympique Lyonnais in action during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second leg match between AS Roma and Olympique Lyonnais at Stadio Olimpico on March 16, 2017 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images )
Manchester United had snubbed Alexandre Lacazette before he went on to sign for Arsenal

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on July 11, 2017:

Serie A 

TURIN, ITALY - MAY 28: Andrea Belotti of FC Torino celebrates under FC Turin's fans at the end of Serie A match between FC Torino and US Sassuolo at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on May 28, 2017 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)
Andrea Belotti has a release clause of €100 million

Inter Milan have entered the race for Nemanja Matic 

According to Corriere Dello Sport, the Nerazzurri have decided to make a bid for Chelsea's wantaway midfielder, Nemanja Matic. Manchester United were the favourites to land him but Romelu Lukaku’s move to the Red Devils has worsened the relations between the two clubs.

Meanwhile, Inter are poised to make a bid of £30 million for the Serbian. Inter's Gary Medel is set to leave the club and Matic is seen as a like for like replacement.

Torino have received no bids so far for Andrea Belotti

Despite Belotti being linked with numerous clubs, Torino have not received an official bid from any of his interested suitors. This was revealed by the club's chairman Urbano Cairo. He said, “I chose the clause to be €100m abroad remember because it is very high and for the moment no-one has come in for him. I’m glad he’s with us and hope he stays.”

Belotti is expected to be in Turin for the next season. 

Sampdoria sell Luis Muriel to Sevilla 

After scoring 11 goals in Serie A last season, striker Luis Muriel has secured a move to Sevilla. He signed a five-year deal with the club, joining them for an undisclosed fee. The 26-year-old is Sevilla's second signing of the summer after the Spanish club signed Ever Banega last month. 

