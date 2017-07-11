Transfer news and rumours of the day - 11th July 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 11 Jul 2017, 21:42 IST

Manchester United had snubbed Alexandre Lacazette before he went on to sign for Arsenal

Serie A

Serie A

Andrea Belotti has a release clause of €100 million

Inter Milan have entered the race for Nemanja Matic

According to Corriere Dello Sport, the Nerazzurri have decided to make a bid for Chelsea's wantaway midfielder, Nemanja Matic. Manchester United were the favourites to land him but Romelu Lukaku’s move to the Red Devils has worsened the relations between the two clubs.

Meanwhile, Inter are poised to make a bid of £30 million for the Serbian. Inter's Gary Medel is set to leave the club and Matic is seen as a like for like replacement.

Torino have received no bids so far for Andrea Belotti

Despite Belotti being linked with numerous clubs, Torino have not received an official bid from any of his interested suitors. This was revealed by the club's chairman Urbano Cairo. He said, “I chose the clause to be €100m abroad remember because it is very high and for the moment no-one has come in for him. I’m glad he’s with us and hope he stays.”

Belotti is expected to be in Turin for the next season.

Sampdoria sell Luis Muriel to Sevilla

After scoring 11 goals in Serie A last season, striker Luis Muriel has secured a move to Sevilla. He signed a five-year deal with the club, joining them for an undisclosed fee. The 26-year-old is Sevilla's second signing of the summer after the Spanish club signed Ever Banega last month.