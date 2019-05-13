×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Warnock dismisses Premier League future ahead of Cardiff talks

Omnisport
NEWS
News
47   //    13 May 2019, 00:04 IST
NeilWarnock - cropped
Cardiff manager Neil Warnock

Neil Warnock revealed he is set for talks on his Cardiff City future as he suggested he does not want to manage in the Premier League again.

The Cardiff boss, now 70 years old, was unable to save his side from relegation back to the Championship, although they went out on a high with a 2-0 win at Manchester United on Sunday.

The Bluebirds have a number of loan signings set to return to their parent clubs and Warnock's position is uncertain, too, as he acknowledges the scale of the task ahead of them.

"I don't know [about the future]," he told reporters. "I'm seeing the chairman and the chief executive tomorrow in London.

"We'll talk about the whole club. We've lost some good players, [Victor] Camarasa, Harry Arter, [Oumar] Niasse [all on loan] and [injured defender Sol] Bamba is out for a while, so we need to be bringing in three or four good players.

"I'm sure I'll get the answers as we've been too busy to talk."

Discussing the possibility of coaching in the top flight with either Cardiff or another club, though, Warnock was not enthused.

"I wouldn't want to manage in the Premier League again," he said. "I don't really want to go into it.

"It'll spoil the day because you'll pick up on bits and bobs. The players deserve all of the credit today."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Advertisement
Manchester United News: Cardiff boss thinks Red Devils have 'wasted a lot of money'
RELATED STORY
Warnock: Cardiff could decide Premier League title race
RELATED STORY
Sala tragedy puts Cardiff relegation in perspective – Warnock
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 0-2 Cardiff City: 5 Men who cost United the game
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Football pundit wants Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to copy Liverpool in the upcoming summer transfer market  
RELATED STORY
Warnock: Cardiff targets did not want to replace Sala
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Romelu Lukaku unsure of his Manchester United future
RELATED STORY
Gameweek 27 : Premier League Injuries and suspensions | Fantasy Premier League Tips
RELATED STORY
Warnock: Cardiff won't shut up shop at City
RELATED STORY
Sala would've been proud, Warnock tells Cardiff players
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us