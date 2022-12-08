10 exciting GTA Vice City Definitive Edition cheats to try out

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition has seen some massive improvements since its release last year, thanks to all of the new patches and updates Rockstar Games subsequently added to the game.

Players can now expect to have a hassle-free experience when playing the revamped edition of the classic GTA title. However, they may want to consider using cheats to add variety to their playthrough.

Every game in the franchise has some iconic cheats, and this article will list 10 of the best cheats for GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

These are 10 of the best GTA Vice City Definitive Cheat codes that players should check out

1) Improved Handling

PlayStation: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1 Xbox: Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB

Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB Nintendo Switch: X, R, R, Left, R, L, ZR, L

X, R, R, Left, R, L, ZR, L PC: GRIPISEVERYTHING

Driving in video games should always be fun, but many of the older GTA games suffer from inferior driving mechanics. Even in the remastered version of GTA Vice City, players can expect to encounter slippery terrain or cars with unresponsive handling. This cheat improves the handling of all vehicles in the game.

2) Spawn a Sabre Turbo

PlayStation: Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left

Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left Xbox: Right, LT, Down, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, B, Left

Right, LT, Down, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, B, Left Nintendo Switch: Right, ZL, Down, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, A, Left

Right, ZL, Down, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, A, Left PC: GETTHEREFAST

Street racing is pretty common in Vice City, so players need to make sure that they have the appropriate vehicle for the task. However, they may not always have time to search for a good racing car that is perfect for the situation. This cheat solves the problem by spawning one of the fastest cars in the game, the Sabre Turbo.

3) Make the game faster

PlayStation: Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square (x3), L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square (x3), L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle Xbox: B, B, LB, X, LB, X (x3), LB, Y, B, Y

B, B, LB, X, LB, X (x3), LB, Y, B, Y Nintendo Switch: A, A, L, Y, L, Y (x3), L, X, A, X

A, A, L, Y, L, Y (x3), L, X, A, X PC: ONSPEED

It is safe to assume that the majority of players who have decided to play GTA Vice City Definitive Edition are returning players who have fond memories of playing the original title.

There may be aspects of GTA Vice City that annoyed them during their first playthrough, so players can use this cheat code to effectively skip these parts of the game when replaying it.

4) Foggy weather

PlayStation: R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), X

R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), X Xbox: RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), A

RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), A Nintendo Switch: ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), B

ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), B PC: CANTSEEATHING

This cheat code makes GTA Vice City Definitive Edition’s weather system a little more dynamic by introducing a fog that covers the entire city. Misty streets and cloudy skies will certainly make the entire game more atmospheric.

Players who aren't particularly impressed with the remastered edition’s graphics can even use this cheat code to hide a lot of things present in the city.

5) Spawn a tank

PlayStation: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle (x3), L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Circle, Circle, L1, Circle (x3), L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle Xbox: B, B, LB, B (x3), LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

B, B, LB, B (x3), LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y Nintendo Switch: A, A, L, A (x3), L, ZL, R, X, A, X

A, A, L, A (x3), L, ZL, R, X, A, X PC: PANZER

Being a criminal mastermind is a tough job, but having a tank makes things a lot easier. This cheat code allows players to drive an overpowered weaponized vehicle that they can use to go on an insane power trip.

Players who want to have fun in the city and create a high level of chaos will enjoy using this cheat code.

6) Clear weather

PlayStation: R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Down

R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Down Xbox: RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), Down

RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), Down Nintendo Switch: ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), Down

ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), Down PC: APLEASANTDAY

The dynamic weather system used in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition make the game environments much more immersive. However, the unpredictable nature of the weather may result in constant rainfall that makes it difficult to see what's on the screen.

This cheat code will provide players with a great failsafe that they can rely on whenever the weather gets out of hand.

7) Get weapons

PlayStation: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left Xbox: RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left Nintendo Switch: R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left PC: PROFESSIONALTOOLS

If players want to make serious progress as quickly as possible in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, then they need to have the best weapons in the game.

This cheat provides players with a Chainsaw, Grenades, Revolver, Mac, Shotgun, MC910, Laser Scoper Sniper, and Rocket Launcher.

8) Lower Wanted Level

PlayStation: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down Xbox: RB, RB, B, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

RB, RB, B, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down Nintendo Switch: R, R, A, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

R, R, A, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down PC: LEAVEMEALONE

The police are always a serious threat in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition and often prevent players from enjoying the game.

There are many GTA enthusiasts who would like to play through the game without constantly having to worry about getting killed or busted by the police. This cheat is perfect for such players, and they can activate it whenever they want to lower their Wanted Level.

9) Full armor

PlayStation: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Xbox: RB, RT, LB, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

RB, RT, LB, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Nintendo Switch: R, ZR, L, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R, ZR, L, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up PC: PRECIOUSPROTECTION

This cheat breaks the game’s balance by replenishing the armor bar whenever it's activated. This will greatly reduce the difficulty of the game, and it's a great code to use if you're struggling to complete a particularly challenging mission.

10) Full health

PlayStation: R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Xbox: RB, RT, LB, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

RB, RT, LB, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Nintendo Switch: R, ZR, L, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R, ZR, L, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up PC: ASPIRINE

This cheat will provide players with full health whenever activated. If you keep using this cheat you will essentially become invincible. This is perfect for anyone who just wants to enjoy GTA Vice City's main story without any challenges.

