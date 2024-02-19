10 facts about Lampadati Felon GT in GTA Online

GTA Online has various vehicles in its roster and some stand out more than others for multiple reasons. The Lampadati Felon GT is one such example of a vehicle that might not look interesting at first glance but surely stands out owing to the surprisingly decent performance it packs. This makes the car a popular choice among veteran players of the title. Unfortunately, those that are new to the world of GTA Online often disregard this vehicle simply because of its clean looks. It's not too bold and doesn't feature too many air vents on the hood or big spoilers at the back.

However, this does not take away from the car's performance which is why we have listed 10 facts about the Lampadati Felon GT in Grand Theft Auto Online that will help you see this vehicle from a brand new perspective.

10 things you should know about the Lampadati Felon GT in GTA Online

1) It appears in both campaign and multiplayer modes

Lampdati Felon GT appears in both multiplayer modes as well as single-player campaigns. While this might not sound like a big deal, players often look for such vehicles simply because of their nostalgic value and because they have already been tested out. In the single-player mode, Felon usually spawns at Rockford Hills and Vinewood Hills.

2) It's one of the oldest cars in the game

The Lampdati Felon GT's appearance in both single-player campaigns as well as the multiplayer mode implies that it is one of the oldest cars in the game. This alone makes it invaluable to players who like to collect vehicles for their vintage value.

3) It's one of the removed vehicles

Rockstar Games went on a spree and removed several vehicles from the title on a whim. This was quite disappointing for players and unfortunately, the Lampadati Felon GT was on the list of removed cars in GTA Online. This means you can no longer purchase it from the in-game store.

4) It's an upgraded variant of the Felon

The Lampadati Felon GT is an upgraded version of its base model, the Lampadati Felon. While both of them share some similarities, the Felon GT is a convertible Coupes Car with an additional soft roof option that was lacking in the base model.

5) It's decently fast

While it might not be evident, the Lampadati Felon GT has decent speed and acceleration. Being in the convertible Coupes Car category, it can reach a top speed of 110.50 mph (177.83 km/h) which might not be anything to write home about, but can't be fully ignored either. However, you will need to fully upgrade the car to reach this velocity.

6) Felon GT's design is inspired by Jaguar and Maserati

While most players might associate Jaguar and Maserati with expensive and outlandish models, they do offer some sleek and simple designs as well. The Lampadati Felon GT is based on the real-life Jaguar XF and Maserati Quattroporte. This means that even though the case doesn't cost too much, it still looks amazing.

7) It can be obtained for free

As mentioned earlier, Rockstar Games removed Lampadati Felon from the in-game stores. While it does appear in random GTA Online weekly update rotations, we recommend keeping an eye out for this car while exploring the streets of Los Santos. You can easily spot them as NPC vehicles and go on to steal them.

8) It's one of Simeon's Export vehicles

Simeon, a busy man in GTA Online, is frequently seen exporting or importing illegal vehicles in the game. Players will need to get the Lampadati Felon GT for the showroom owner as part of the Simeon's Exports Requests mission. Since it is a Freemode event, you can look for the car on the streets and snatch it from the unsuspecting NPC.

9) It sells for good money

The Lampadati Felon GT is listed among vehicles that can be stolen and sold for a hefty sum in GTA Online. One can steal it from the streets and sell it at Los Santos Customs for $9,500. This is good value for a stolen vehicle and one can keep doing this to earn extra money in the game.

10) It's a fun ride

While the Lampadati Felon GT might not look impressive, it is a fun ride that you will enjoy throughout the journey. It doesn't have a lot to offer in terms of fancy functionalities or heavy armor that can tank explosives, but it is a sweet ride that is calm and collected. So, if you're looking to relax and enjoy the game, the Lampadati Felon GT is definitely the right choice for you.

