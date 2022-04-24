3 GTA Online cars to buy this week & 2 to avoid

The GTA Online weekly update dropped on Thursday, and this time around, there are a lot of reasonable offers. Properties and businesses received a whole lot of love. It is going to be a great week for new players looking to make quick cash.

Vehicle-wise, there are quite a few discounts, with two great vehicles in the Casino and LS Car Meet. However, not all options are plentiful. This article runs down three great and two not-so-great deals this week.

Three best vehicles to buy in GTA Online this week

3) Vapid Flash GT

Lap-time:1:03.865

Top-speed:187 kmph (116 mph)

Price: $1.6 million (40% off this week)

This is a two-door rally-spec hatchback. The Vapid Flash GT was added to the game via the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series update in March 2018. As the looks scream out loud, this is a rally-spec car inspired by two of the best out there: the Ford Fiesta RS WRC and the Ford Focus RS RX. However, it also takes a few cues from the Hyundai RM 15 Concept.

The car will appeal to wide-body fans as the custom body kit looks insane. As far as rally cars go in GTA Online, this is the king of them all. The list includes other great vehicles like the Karin Sultan RS, Pfister Comet Safari, etc. Rally cars focus on handling, speed, and design, and the Flash GT checks all those boxes. There's a ton to customize as well.

2) Tropos Rallye

Lap-time:1:06.866

Top-speed:192 kmph (119 mph)

Price: $816K (50% off this week)

It is quite rare for two cars from the same class to make it to a list. But the Lampadati Tropos Rallye is absolutely worth buying this week. This is a two-door classic rally-spec car. If looks could kill (and offroad), this is it. Being a rally car, this was aptly added with the Cunning Stunts update.

This is a car based on the legendary Lancia Stratos Rally Edition from real life. The Italian manufacturer does not sell its vehicles outside Italy anymore, so this is the best chance some people will get. The car features extensive rear tires and a wider body. The flared arches look absolutely gorgeous. Owning two rally cars seems redundant, but not if one of them is a classic.

1) Enus Stafford

Lap-time:1:22.182

Top-speed:150 kmph (93 mph)

Price: $1.2 million (40% off this week)

GTA Online has loads of vehicles and they span almost every class imaginable. Classics, however, are a little rare in this game. There are Sports Classics, yes, but not regular classics. The Enus Stafford is classified as a sedan in the game but is actually a classic. A magnificent one at that. Car fanatics and collectors will love this car as it resembles the Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow 2.

The car was also featured in the GTA San Andreas edition but had a completely different look. This car is not going to win races, help get away from or kill griefers. What it is going to do is break necks because heads are constantly going to turn for this beauty.

Items like the Luxor Deluxe and Super Yacht may be useless, but they do set a statement, and this is one of them, an absolute flex. It is a call back to all the hard hours put in to grind the money. The liveries on this car also grant players the option to get creative. One of them is also an homage to John Lennon's Rolls-Royce.

2 cars to avoid this week

2) Ubermacht SC1

Lap-time:1:03.664

Top-speed:194 kmph (120 mph)

Price: $1.6 million (30% off this week)

GTA Online also brings the Ubermacht SC1 up for sale this week. It is being offered with an attractive 30% discount. However, gamers should definitely avoid this car at all costs. It is massively overpriced, even after the discount.

The car may be based on the BMW M1 Homage Concept and i8 but does absolutely no justice to them. It is quite mediocre, to say the least. There are better options like the Nero and the 811, which are cheaper than this.

1) Mammoth Patriot Stretch

Lap-time:1:24.851

Top-speed:154 kmph (96 mph)

Price: $611K (50% off this week)

GTA Online is all about grinding and making the most money. At the end of it all, gamers like to show it off to newer players. A taste of the highlife is what the Patriot Stretch promises. In reality, it is anything but that. The car is a nightmare to drive around as it has the worst turning radius (for obvious reasons) and is one of the slowest cars around.

If GTA gamers really want a limo in the game, the Benefactor Turreted Limo is on sale as well. The Patriot stretch's interiors are so bad, and they seem like they are from San Andreas times.

Edited by R. Elahi