3 things to buy in GTA Online this week (and 2 things to avoid) after the latest update

GTA Online had a new weekly update on August 3, 2023, so here's a short recap of what to buy and what to avoid. Everything discussed here will pertain to items available at a discount since discussing other content not tied to the recent update wouldn't make sense. Note that these discounts will expire on August 10, 2023, so everything discussed here is only relevant before then.

The best items to buy are either those that are relevant to the meta or will be much harder to obtain after this week. By comparison, the best content to avoid purchasing will be stuff that is neither rare nor useful for general content. Future updates could change that, but until then, the following list should be a good guide for new GTA Online players who are curious about what to get.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

3 things to consider buying in GTA Online from the August 3 weekly update

1) Hangar

Hangars are great properties to own (Image via Rockstar Games)

Hangars have gotten several buffs over the past few big updates, such as a permanent 3x multiplier to its cash for Sell Missions. Doing one in Freemode could easily give you a profit of a few million, especially on a future weekly update that further boosts the cash from this activity.

The August 3 update put all Hangars at a 40% discount. Not only that, but all their upgrades and modifications also have a 40% discount. Being able to store and customize numerous aircrafts is quite nice, especially since no other property in GTA Online can do that.

Getting a Hangar in Fort Zancudo also gives you free access to the military base without any pesky Wanted Levels.

2) High-End Apartment

A High-End Apartment that may interest some players (Image via Rockstar Games)

All Apartments are 40% off, thanks to the latest GTA Online weekly update. However, not all of them are worth getting. The only properties of this nature that players should consider getting are High-End Apartments. Owning one would allow them to do any of the following heists:

Fleeca Job

Prison Break

Humane Labs Raid

Series A Funding

Pacific Standard Job

None of them are soloable, so note that you will need to do the heists with either your friends or some random people. Still, not much else of note is going on with the latest weekly update, so getting a High-End Apartment while it has a great 40% discount is worthwhile.

3) Schyster Deviant

A Schyster Deviant (Image via GTA Wiki)

While this muscle car isn't anything special performance-wise, the Schyster Deviant is a vehicle that is normally hard to get in this game. It used to be purchasable from Legendary Motorsport, but was removed from that store in the controversial San Andreas Mercenaries update.

You can now get the Schyster Deviant from Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport at a generous 50% discount. In related news, everything else in that shop except the Tulip M-100 is no longer buyable from in-game stores. Remember to get any of those cars if you're interested before next week's GTA Online update removes them from the rotation.

2 things to avoid buying in GTA Online from the August 3 weekly update

1) Taxi

Taxi Work gives you a Taxi to use at no cost (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although Taxis are 30% off this week, it's still not worth buying them. Here is a rundown of why you should avoid getting this car in GTA Online:

It's free from Arena War: You can reach Sponsorship Tier 25 to get the car at no cost.

You can reach Sponsorship Tier 25 to get the car at no cost. No modifications: This vehicle cannot be modified in any way. That means you cannot change the color of the car.

This vehicle cannot be modified in any way. That means you cannot change the color of the car. Not required for Taxi Work: GTA Online players don't need to own a Taxi to do Taxi Work. Thus, you have no incentive to purchase one.

GTA Online players don't need to own a Taxi to do Taxi Work. Thus, you have no incentive to purchase one. Cannot be sold: If you regret getting this vehicle, you cannot sell it at all.

There's no real reason to get a Taxi in this game. The base model isn't noteworthy in terms of performance, and it has no special attributes to stand out compared to the average civilian car. Any money spent on this vehicle is better used elsewhere, especially since you cannot get back any cash as this vehicle cannot be sold.

2) Low-End and Medium Apartments

Low-End Apartments don't have much use in the current metagame (Image via Rockstar Games)

While these two properties are cheaper than High-End Apartments, there isn't anything else special about them. Neither a Low-End nor a Medium Apartment can initiate heists like a High-End Apartment can. Unless you really like the aesthetic of Low-End or Medium Apartments, there isn't a reason to purchase these cheaper homes.

These properties are unlikely to get buffed any time soon in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, so it's best to stay clear from them from an efficiency standpoint. If you need a home, purchase a High-End Apartment.