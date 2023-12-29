5 areas GTA 6 needs to improve that GTA 5 neglected

There are many areas in which GTA 6 needs to improve upon its acclaimed predecessor to offer one of the best gaming experiences ever. Rockstar Games released GTA 5 way back in 2013 to great fanfare. While it improved upon its 2008 precursor in some aspects, the title did neglect some features that, over time, have become some of Grand Theft Auto fans' biggest complaints.

They had high expectations from the next installment based on what was seen in the leaks, but its debut trailer has increased that to an even greater extent. In this article, we will be taking a look at five areas that Grand Theft Auto 6 needs to improve that Grand Theft Auto 5 neglected.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Better map design and 4 more areas that GTA 6 needs to improve that GTA 5 neglected

1) More accessible interiors

Grand Theft Auto 5's map of Los Santos and Blaine County is big; however, the dearth of accessible interiors makes it feel empty. While the city is packed with skyscrapers and residential buildings, there are very few that players can enter, especially in the game's story mode.

This is an area that Grand Theft Auto 6 needs to improve massively. Its map is rumored to be the biggest in the series so far. Therefore, Rockstar must fill it with enterable buildings to deliver an immersive experience.

2) Engaging side content

The journey of Michael, Trevor, and Franklin in Grand Theft Auto 5 makes for an enjoyable playthrough. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the game's side content. Although there are some fun side missions, they can get quite repetitive. In fact, there isn't enough side content to distract from the story mode.

Grand Theft Auto 6 needs to improve not only the quantity but also the quality of the side content. There should be more activities in GTA 6 like interactive businesses, sports, exploration, and more, that feel enjoyable and rewarding to players.

3) Better map design

Los Santos and Blaine County account for a big map, but the city is tucked in one corner, keeping the rest of the map somewhat barren. This holds back most of the action to one area, especially in the game's online mode. There should be a reason to explore other areas of the map, and Rockstar should target this in the next entry.

The GTA 6 trailer confirmed Vice City, but we also know that the game will be set in Leonida. So, there might be other cities as well, for instance, Port Gellhorn, as suggested by the leaks. If true, then they shall be positioned so that every inch of its map is fully utilized.

4) Realistic pedestrians

The people that populate the world of Grand Theft Auto 6 should feel alive. If Rockstar can achieve this, then it will improve in a major area that Grand Theft Auto 5 neglected. Notably, the studio took a giant leap in this aspect with its 2018 release, Red Dead Redemption 2.

So, it might be improved upon further in Grand Theft Auto 6. The upcoming game's trailer showed a variety of pedestrians that did feel quite realistic. However, one of the characters gave rise to the GTA 6 Florida Joker controversy.

5) Story Mode expansions

Expand Tweet

Rockstar Games had initially planned to release story mode DLCs for Grand Theft Auto 5. Unfortunately, these plans were abandoned, likely because of the success of its online mode. The recent GTA 5 source code leak suggests that a total of eight story mode DLCs might have been canceled.

This hasn't gone over well with the fans, and Rockstar needs to do the opposite in the sequel. Regularly adding content to Grand Theft Auto 6's story mode, possibly in the form of DLCs or map expansions, could keep the game fresh for a long time and allow players to connect even more with its characters.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think GTA 6 will be the best game in the series? Yes No 0 votes