5 best cars in GTA Online this week (June 21-25, 2025)

A new DLC (Money Fronts) has just been released in GTA Online this week, with Rockstar making it one of the biggest updates for car collectors. Unlike previous DLCs, the latest Summer DLC added a total of eight different cars on day one. This includes three new sedans, two SUVs, one sports car, one muscle car, and one supercar. However, it doesn’t mean that all of these vehicles are worth buying.

This article shares five of the best cars in GTA Online this week that gamers should check out.

Note: The article is subjective and takes the writer's opinion into account.

GTA Online this week: 5 best cars include some Money Fronts rides and some others (June 21-25, 2025)

1) Ocelot XA-21

Firstly, the Ocelot XA-21 supercar has returned to the limelight in GTA Online this week as the newest podium vehicle. The two-seater exotic ride looks like a Jaguar C-X75.

In terms of performance, the XA-21 is seemingly powered by two diesel-fed microgas turbines. As per popular analyst Broughy1322, the XA-21 can go up to a maximum speed of 122.50 mph (197.14 km/h), making it extremely helpful in day-to-day activities. Moreover, this supercar has unrivaled traction, allowing players to take corners with ease.

Those who don’t want to obtain it as a podium vehicle can directly buy it from Legendary Motorsport for $2,375,000.

2) Hardy

The Annis Hardy is one of the newest cars added to GTA Online this week as part of the Money Fronts DLC. It is a sedan that highly resembles the classic sixth-generation Nissan Laurel (C33).

While the Hardy performs surprisingly well on the road, its true value lies in being used as a Taxi. Players can equip it with Taxi Import livery and initiate Taxi Work to earn money. This gives a new choice of ride to gamers who like to side hustle in Los Santos. Moreover, the leaked files of the Money Fronts DLC disclosed that a drift tuning upgrade will soon be available for the Hardy, and players will be able to enter Drift Races with it.

All of this makes it one of the best cars in GTA Online this week that gamers can buy from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,380,000.

3) New Sentinel

There’s a new Sentinel car in GTA Online this week – the Ubermacht Sentinel GTS. It is a four-seater sports car, seemingly based on the popular BMW M3 (G80).

Performance-wise, the Sentinel GTS is pretty fast. Both top speed and acceleration are great, along with its traction, making it quite useful for completing daily missions. Those who want to buy it can visit Legendary Motorsport and get it for $2,172,000.

To unlock its trade price of $1,629,000, one must complete all possible QuickiePharm deliveries.

4) Canis Freecrawler

A picture of Canis Freecrawler (Image via Rockstar Games)

Among all of the discounted vehicles in GTA Online this week, the one that gamers should check out first is the Canis Freecrawler. This four-seater off-road SUV looks like a Rezvani Tank SUV, with some design cues possibly taken from the Hummer HX.

Powered by a twin-cam Inline-4 engine, the Canis Freecrawler can reach a top speed of 99.00 mph (159.32 km/h) and complete one lap in about 1:11.695. However, it’s the off-road terrains where the SUV shines. It possesses great torque and good handling, which makes it one of the best cars in GTA Online for outdoorsy players.

The Freecrawler is also quite affordable – players can buy it from Legendary Motorsport for a 40% discounted price of $358,200.

5) Cinquemila

A picture of Cinquemila (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lastly, there’s the Lampadati Cinquemila, a four-seater sedan currently available at a 40% discount in GTA Online this week. It highly resembles the real-life 2013 Maserati Quattroporte VI (M156).

According to Broughy1322, the Cinquemila can reach a top speed of 120.50 mph (193.93 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.581. Its simplistic yet elegant look, combined with good performance, makes it one of the best cars in GTA Online that players shouldn’t miss out on buying.

The Cinquemila is currently available from Legendary Motorsport for a discounted price of $1,044,000.

