5 best GTA 5 Easter eggs that are hidden in plain sight

GTA games have developed a sizable player audience over the years. They have made it their mission to unlock every secret in Rockstar Games' most well-known franchise.

This is quite logical given that GTA games' developers have a history of including tons of hidden areas and cryptic messages for players to locate. This is especially true for GTA 5 as it arguably has the most number of Easter eggs out of any other title.

Often, GTA 5's Easter eggs are hidden in such obvious places that players forget to search them thoroughly. Because of this, they become even harder to find. So, to help those players with their hunt, this article will tell them about five Easter eggs that are hidden in plain sight in GTA 5.

Note: This article solely reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 Easter eggs in GTA 5 that players always miss

1) Niko Bellic

When the first heist is being planned, Lester recounts an Eastern European working in Liberty City who had gone quiet. This is a clear reference to Niko Bellic, the main character of GTA 4. Additionally, it leaves no clear indication as to which is more likely—that he abandoned his life of crime or that he was killed.

But given that his LifeInvader profile iss still active, it's probable that he's still alive since Grand Theft Auto 4's events had come to an end. Jimmy is shown using his laptop to view Niko Bellic's LifeInvader page.

He appears to have Roman on his friend's list and is stalking Burger Shot. This is probably a playful allusion to the health system in GTA 4, where health can be restored by consuming hot dogs and hamburgers. It is difficult to examine the page in detail.

2) No Country for Old Men

There will be a failed drug deal if the player visits Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness. They will notice a man on the ground ordering them to "keep away from the case" if they descend a short slope. He will continue to refer to them as "a dead man" even if they take the case, which will add $25,000 to their in-game balance.

This is a reference to the film "No Country for Old Men," in which one of the main characters discovers a botched drug deal and a case containing $2,000,000. When the main character finds and steals the money, he learns that a hitman, the police, and the cartel are out to get it back.

3) Playboy Mansion

The Playboy Mansion in Holmby Hills and the Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills are replicated in the Richman Mansion, which is right next to the golf course. The greystone's entrance, porte-cochere, and fountain area are located in the front.

Similarities can be seen in the building architecture, window placements, and more. The renowned grotto from the Playboy Mansion is located behind the residence, and the characters are welcome to attend the parties that are held there every evening.

The mansion appears in a GTA Online mission, although none of the single-player story missions include it. This makes its existence hidden in plain sight for players who are exploring Los Santos' residential districts.

4) Initial D

There is a design called "Fujiwara" under the Tuner section of the available wheels in Los Santos Customs. It is a homage to Takumi Fujiwara, the main character of the manga and anime Initial D. The Toyota Corolla "Sprinter" Trueno AE86 that he drove in the series also has the same wheel design.

Both the Nissan Skyline GT-R (R32) and Toyota AE86 were featured in the series. Therefore, the 'RB26-32R' and '4AG-86' stickers on the Los Santos Fire Department and Los Santos Medical Center variants of the ambulance may also be allusions to Initial D.

5) Heat

The 1995 movie "Heat" served as a primary inspiration for the concept of big heists in Grand Theft Auto 5. Both Michael De Santa and the movie's protagonist, Neil McCauley, are experienced bank robbers and crew commanders.

In fact, Michael's default grey suit is nearly identical to the one that McCauley prominently sports throughout the movie. Additionally, the opening scene of the movie is almost exactly recreated in the game's armored car heist. Another allusion to Heat comes from Devin Weston's propensity to refer to people as "slick."

