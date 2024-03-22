5 best GTA Online activities for earning money this week (March 22-27)

The best GTA Online activities to make big money remain the same - do some heists and keep grinding through your businesses. However, each week, Rockstar Games offers bonus cash and RP rewards on certain activities/missions that make a lucrative way to stack some money in the game. The current week (March 22-27) is similar and has some amazing activities one can participate in.

Anyone who reads the changelogs is already well aware of the best GTA Online activities that will give them good money in the game. However, most new players are often unaware of these tasks and lose a good chance to fill their pockets.

So, this article will list five of the best GTA Online activities that will allow you to make some good money from March 22-27.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Drift Races, Motor Wars, and three other GTA Online activities that are best to make money this week

1) Wildlife Photography Challenge

The current GTA Online weekly update has made the Wildlife Photography Challenge a great free-roam activity to make money in the game. The 2x cash and RP bonuses will allow you to stack some cash while cruising around the map, looking for animals to photograph.

To start this mission, all you need to do is visit the Chiliad State Mountain Wilderness region and interact with the LS Tourist Board. This will then give you a list of animals that need to be photographed, and successfully clicking their picture will give you cash and RP. This makes it one of the best GTA Online activities this week for collecting cash.

2) Salvage Yard

The Salvage Yard is a good business that makes decent money in the game. However, the ongoing GTA Online weekly update offers discounts on the property and its upgrades, making it more affordable than before. This means you can get more returns while spending relatively less cash on the purchase.

On top of that, the new Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles are also quite interesting and will make the missions enjoyable, making them one of the best GTA Online activities this week. This business makes decent money passively after applying the Tow Truck upgrade. So, we recommend you obtain this property in the game while it's at a discount.

3) Drift Races

The Drift Races are already one of the best GTA Online activities for passing time and earning some cash. However, with the bonus cash and RP that the game is offering this week, it has become a very lucrative way to hone your driving skills while also grinding for money.

While the GTA Online Drift Races aren't exactly the most-paying activity in the game, it is still enjoyable and allows you to compete against other players since it is a multiplayer activity. However, winning the races one after another will allow you to stack a decent amount of cash, thanks to the ongoing bonus.

4) Motor Wars

Several adversary modes in the game make up for the best GTA Online activities if you are looking to have fun while also making money in the game. Motor Wars is currently the most lucrative one because of the 2x cash and RP that the game is offering this week. These types of activities are generally overshadowed by the sheer number of missions that the online multiplayer has.

However, one can enjoy the GTA Online Motor Wars this week while also making decent cash by clashing against other players. Similar to the last team-standing activities, Motor Wars also requires you to fend off enemies and ensure they are all eliminated.

5) Time Trial

Time Trials have always been one of the best activities for anyone looking to make good money in GTA Online in a short amount of time. However, it is worth noting that this task requires you to showcase some good driving skills and beat the timer by reaching the checkpoint before it reaches zero.

Similar to other weeks, you can participate in three Time Trials to earn good money in the game. These are the ones available from March 22-27:

Sports Premium Race – Eight Figure Bonus

HSW Time Trial – Textile City

Regular Time Trial – Up 'n' Atom

Time Trials only take a couple of minutes to complete and offer good pay if you can ride your vehicle well. You can also use the fastest Supercars in GTA Online to beat your best time in this activity.

