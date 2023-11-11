5 of the best GTA Online vehicles to buy before Black Friday

With Black Friday approaching quickly, GTA Online is about to go into a festive mood once again. While Rockstar Games might bring back massive discounts like last year, there is still no guaranteed list of vehicles that will receive this blessing. But, there is still time for gamers to add some amazing cars and aircraft to their garages in the online multiplayer.

With the recent GTA Online weekly update, the developers have offered lucrative discounts on certain items and vehicles that players generally cannot purchase. But, these offers will soon come to an end.

So, this article will highlight the best vehicles that are currently available at discounted prices and should be purchased before the time runs out.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 vehicles in GTA Online that are available for a discounted price

5) Ocelot Locust

The Ocelot Locust is a unique-looking 2-seater sports car that first appeared in Grand Theft Auto Online in 2019 with the Diamon Casino & Resort update. If the rumors and the GTA 6 leaked footage are true, then it will show up in the upcoming title as well.

Although it can only manage to reach a top speed of 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h), the looks and the performance of the vehicle make it worth the money. It also has superb acceleration and exceptional handling, making it a great pick for races.

Earlier, players needed to spend $1,625,000 to own this car before Rockstar removed it from stores. But for the moment, it is available at a discount of 40% in the game.

4) Pfister 811

GTA Online vehicles have amazing designs and even better performance. The Pfister 811 is a testament to how a supercar should perform, both on the track and on normal roads.

It is capable of reaching a top speed of 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h) without sacrificing any of the other necessary stats like braking and handling. It has a good rating in all the departments, making it a reliable pick for races and high-speed chases.

Since gamers can no longer purchase this vehicle normally in GTA Online, now is the perfect time for players to add this car to their roster at a big 40% discounted price. Earlier, it used to cost $1,135,000 in the online multiplayer.

3) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is one car that everyone should have in their garages. It is one of the only vehicles in the game that can equip both the Imani Tech as well as the HSW Performance Mod upgrades in GTA Online.

This means that players can boost the top speed of this car from 132.00 mph (212.43 km/h) to a sonic 168.50 mph (271.17 km/h). This is an incredibly fast vehicle that is suitable for all types of races in the game.

Under normal circumstances, you will need to pay $2,380,000 to own this vehicle, making it a very expensive car. But during the ongoing discount, it is possible to purchase GTO Stinger TT at a 40% discounted price.

2) BF Weevil Custom

There are many reasons why the BF Weevil Custom has landed on such a high position on the list. Not only is this muscle car fast, but it also has other quirks that make it quite popular in online multiplayer.

Players have achieved a top speed of 137.50 mph (221.28 km/h) while riding this vehicle across Los Santos during all sorts of conditions. On top of that, the BF Weevil Customs can also perform a wheelie, which is unique for a car.

Furthermore, the car is quite cheap during normal times, coming only at $870,000 (base model), costing players an additional $980,000 for the modifications. Gamers can obtain this beast at a massive 50% discount during the ongoing GTA Online weekly update.

1) Mammoth F-160 Raiju

Most of the community prefers aircraft over helicopters in GTA Online, so fighter jets like Mammoth F-160 Raiju are quite popular. But, this jet is quite special, even within the aircraft category.

Firstly, it has a top speed of 232.50 mph (374.17 km/h) which is extremely quick. Moreover, the VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) ability allows it to hover in one place. It also has a Stealth mode, enabling it to disappear from the mini-map.

But all these features come at a massive price tag of $6,855,000. This makes everyone think twice before spending their hard-earned cash on this vehicle. Fortunately, Rockstar Games is offering a 25% discount on this jet till 15 November 2023.

It is recommended that players purchase their favorite vehicles before these offers end instead of waiting for the Black Friday sale.

