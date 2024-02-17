5 best sea vehicles in GTA Online (February 2024)

GTA Online has an almost endless list of vehicles in its catalog, most of which are cars and motorcycles. However, the multiplayer also features some great sea vehicles that players can consider purchasing. Just like any other car, motorcycle or aircraft, these can be obtained from certain in-game websites. While some have a rather reasonable price tag, others cost upwards of a million.

Nevertheless, owning them is a nice way to expand and diversify your vehicular collection. With that said, let's take a look at the five best sea vehicles in GTA Online in February 2024.

Shitzu Jetmax and 4 other best sea vehicles in GTA Online (February 2024)

1) RUNE Kosatka

The RUNE Kosatka is a huge submarine packed with many interesting features like a Stealth Mode, which hides it from enemy radars and other players' mini maps. This sea vehicle is also bulletproof from all sides, has autopilot, and can be equipped with Sonar Station, Weapon Workshop, and Homing Missile upgrades.

GTA Online players mandatorily require the Kosatka to play The Cayo Perico Heist, one of the most popular ways to make money in the game. That said, buying the submarine from Warstock Cache and Carry costs $2,200,000.

2) Nagasaki Weaponized Dinghy

This sea vehicle is the weaponized variant of the standard Nagasaki Dinghy that appears in Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode. While the latter is a standard boat with two seats, the Weaponized Dinghy boasts a .50 Cal gun in the front and can accommodate five people (including the driver).

It debuted in the multiplayer back in February 2021 and looks to be based on the Rigid-hulled inflatable boat. As far as performance is concerned, the Weaponized Dinghy can attain a top speed of 71.50 mph (115.00 km/h), which is pretty good for a boat. Those interested can get it for $1,850,000 from Warstock Cache and Carry.

3) Shitzu Jetmax

The Shitzu Jetmax is a four-seater speedboat that has been a part of Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online since its launch. In fact, it has been a part of many titles in the series like Grand Theft Auto 4, San Andreas, Vice City, as well as Vice City Stories.

In GTA Online, you can buy it for just $299,000 from DockTease, which is a rather affordable price tag. It can hit a top speed of 70.00 mph (112.65 km/h), which makes it one of the fastest sea vehicles in the multiplayer.

4) Shitzu Longfin

Shitzu Longfin is the fastest boat in GTA Online in terms of top speed. At its fastest, this sea vehicle can go at 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h), which is statistically faster than some sports cars. It can be used to participate in races and has a sleek design, seemingly based on the Magnum 44' luxury speed boat.

The bonuses offered by the ongoing GTA Online weekly update can help you afford Longfin's $2,125,000 price tag on DockTease. However, it also has a Trade Price of $1,593,750 that gets unlocked after completing The Cayo Perico Heist finale as the leader with this boat selected.

5) Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat

The Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat debuted in GTA Online in December 2020, and it can hit a top speed of just 36.80 mph (59.22 km/h). Needless to say, this won't help in winning any races or traversing from place to another quickly, but that isn't what a sea vehicle is exactly designed for.

Seemingly inspired by Vietnam War-era Patrol Boats, the Kurtz 31 features three .50 Cal guns, two in the front and one at the back. However, this is a very expensive vehicle, costing $2,955,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry. Unlocking its Trade Price does bring the cost down to $2,216,250, but this is still steep.

