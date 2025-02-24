5 best things to buy in GTA Online this week (February 24-27, 2025)

There’s a new event currently live in GTA Online this week thanks to the latest update. Once again, Rockstar Games is giving plenty of interesting things to buy. From a powerful weapon to one of the best military vehicles, there’s something for everyone this week. However, one may feel perplexed with so many options.

To that end, this article shares five of the best things to get in GTA Online this week.

Note: The article is based on the writer’s opinion and analysis of the weekly update.

GTA Online this week: 5 best things to buy include Railgun, Insurgent, and more (February 24-27, 2025)

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows gamers to collect the following items at discounted prices till 2 am PT, February 27, 2025:

1) Railgun

A promotional picture of Railgun (Image via Rockstar Games)

To survive the open world of Los Santos, players often need a weapon, and the Railgun is a tremendous option. It is a high-tech military prototype gun that resembles the ARC-920 from the Halo series.

The Railgun fires powerful Kinetic energy penetrator rounds with a whopping speed of 7200 KPH (2000 m/s). When its round hits the target, it causes massive damage on par with the RPGs. Players can even destroy any unarmoured vehicles with just a single shot.

The weapon is purchasable from the Gun Van in GTA Online this week for a discounted price of $511,000.

2) Weeny Dynasty

A picture of Weeny Dynasty in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

There’s no better feeling than driving a classic, and the Weeny Dynasty rightfully ticks the box. It is a four-seater vintage saloon seemingly based on the real-life Morris Oxford III. Rockstar added this sports-classic car in 2019 as part of The Diamond Casino & Resort DLC update.

Powered by an inline-four engine with a 5-speed gearbox, the Dynasty possesses a top speed of 93.25 mph (150.07 km/h). It should be seen as a relic that gamers must collect in GTA Online this week.

Players can buy it from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom for a 30% discounted price of $315,000.

3) Nagasaki Outlaw

The Nagasaki Outlaw is an exposed two-seater UTV that is a must for off-road enthusiasts. Rockstar added it in 2020 as part of The Diamond Casino Heist DLC update. The off-roader highly resembles the real-life Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo.

When it comes to performance, the Outlaw can complete a lap in 1:10.036 and can go up to a maximum speed of 91.00 mph (146.45 km/h). The best part about this vehicle is its off-road capabilities. Its rock crawler suspension excels on rough terrain, making it one of the best cars to own in GTA Online this week.

The Outlaw can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a 30% discounted price of $887,600-$665,700.

4) HVY Insurgent

The HVY Insurgent is one of the many military vehicles available in GTA Online this week. However, what makes it special is its armor which can withstand up to 26 Homing Missiles after getting fully upgraded.

The URKHA, Conquest Knight XV-based LAPV (Light Armored Personnel Vehicle) possesses a top speed of 98.75 mph (158.92 km/h). For a vehicle as heavy as Insurgent, it possesses decent speed. Players can use this automobile to go defensive in the chaotic world of Los Santos.

It's currently available at Warstock Cache Carry for only $628,425.

5) Hangar

Lastly, there are Hangars, one of the many purchasable properties. Not only do these allow players to store their aircraft but also give access to smuggling business.

Rockstar will soon add new content, and it’s expected to revolve around Hangars. This makes it a must-own property in GTA online this week. There are five locations that can be picked to set up a Hangar, all currently available at a 30% discount:

LSIA Hangar A17

LSIA Hangar 1

Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499

Fort Zancudo Hangar 3497

Fort Zancudo Hangar A2

As always, buying new things mostly depends on one’s preferences and needs. While players are free to choose, all five of the aforementioned acquisitions are worth checking out.

