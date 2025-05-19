5 best things to buy in GTA Online weekly update (May 19-22, 2025)

GTA Online weekly updates are always packed with many things to explore, and the latest one is no different. This is an amazing opportunity for players to try new things and save money on certain purchases. Currently, there’s up to a 30% discount available on select items, including cars, vehicles, and weapons. However, players should invest wisely and get only those things that are actually valuable to them.
This article shares five of the best things to buy in the latest GTA Online weekly update before 2:00 am PT, May 22, 2025.
Note: The entries are arranged in no particular order.
GTA Online weekly update: 5 best things to buy include Precision Rifle, Asterope GZ, and more (May 19-22, 2025)
1) Precision Rifle
Life in Los Santos isn’t easy, and one needs to own a weapon just to survive a public lobby in most cases. In May 2025, there are multiple options available; however, one is currently listed at a 30% discount: the Precision Rifle. It is a bolt-action rifle seemingly inspired by the real-life Ruger Precision Rifle.
In terms of performance, the Precision Rifle is pretty powerful, capable of killing within 3-4 shots. Here are some statistics of the weapon that one should know about:
- Damage: 88/100
- Fire Rate: 27/100
- Accuracy: 70/100
- Range: 95/100
- Clip Size: 10/100
The latest GTA Online weekly update allows gamers to grab the weapon for only $315,000 from the Gun Van.
2) X80 Proto
The next thing that one needs in the game is a reliable vehicle. Not only does it help players commute from one place to another, but the success rate of certain missions depends on the type of ride they take. That’s why it's best to pick something that can go really fast, like the Grotti X80 Proto. It is a two-seater hypercar inspired by the Ferrari F80 Concept.
What makes the X80 Proto special is its top-notch performance. The vehicle can go up to a top speed of 206.40 km/h (128.25 mph) and complete one lap in 1:00.677. Based on the statistics, it’s very quick and can prove quite useful in emergencies.
The current GTA Online weekly update gives players a 30% discount on the X80 Proto, lowering its price to $1,890,000. It is available from Legendary Motorsport.
3) Karin Asterope GZ
In 2023, Rockstar Games released the popular Chop Shop DLC, and with that came the Karin Asterope GZ. It is a four-seater sedan that looks like a 5th-generation Toyota Camry (XV30).
When it comes to performance, the Asterope GZ is fairly decent. It goes up to a top speed of 113.25 mph (182.26 km/h) and also completes one lap in 1:07.234. However, its real strength is the availability of many modification options that make it stand out in the crowd.
Since the latest GTA Online weekly update event is active right now, one can get the ride for as low as $321,300.
4) Declasse Mamba
The Declasse Mamba is a roadster featured in the latest GTA Online weekly update. It has a classic yet elegant design that seems to have been inspired by the real-life AC Cobra (MkIII).
Powered by a high-displacement V8 engine, the Mamba possesses a top speed of 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h) and can complete a lap in 1:11.454. While it may not look that fast by the numbers, it’s pretty good as a classic roadster. In the hands of experienced players, the ride is truly value-for-money, especially since it’s currently available at a 30% discounted price.
Players can buy it from Legendary Motorsport for only $696,500 while the game's current weekly update is live.
5) Albany Brigham
Lastly, there’s the Albany Brigham, a four-seater muscle car added to the game in 2023. It is seemingly based on the 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor.
Despite having a large body, the Brigham performs decently. It can reach a top speed of 105.50 mph (169.79 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:15.559. What makes this vehicle special is its horn, which is seemingly a reference to the Ectomobile from the Ghostbusters franchise.
The latest GTA Online weekly update is giving a 30% discount on the ride. Players can acquire it only for $1,049,300 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.
This concludes our list of the best things to spend on during the current GTA Online weekly update.