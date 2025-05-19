5 best things to buy in GTA Online weekly update (May 19-22, 2025)

GTA Online weekly updates are always packed with many things to explore, and the latest one is no different. This is an amazing opportunity for players to try new things and save money on certain purchases. Currently, there’s up to a 30% discount available on select items, including cars, vehicles, and weapons. However, players should invest wisely and get only those things that are actually valuable to them.

Ad

This article shares five of the best things to buy in the latest GTA Online weekly update before 2:00 am PT, May 22, 2025.

Note: The entries are arranged in no particular order.

GTA Online weekly update: 5 best things to buy include Precision Rifle, Asterope GZ, and more (May 19-22, 2025)

1) Precision Rifle

Ad

Trending

Life in Los Santos isn’t easy, and one needs to own a weapon just to survive a public lobby in most cases. In May 2025, there are multiple options available; however, one is currently listed at a 30% discount: the Precision Rifle. It is a bolt-action rifle seemingly inspired by the real-life Ruger Precision Rifle.

In terms of performance, the Precision Rifle is pretty powerful, capable of killing within 3-4 shots. Here are some statistics of the weapon that one should know about:

Ad

Damage : 88/100

: 88/100 Fire Rate : 27/100

: 27/100 Accuracy : 70/100

: 70/100 Range : 95/100

: 95/100 Clip Size: 10/100

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows gamers to grab the weapon for only $315,000 from the Gun Van.

Also check: How to get free Karin Hotring Everon in GTA 5 Online update (May 15 - 22, 2025)

2) X80 Proto

Ad

The next thing that one needs in the game is a reliable vehicle. Not only does it help players commute from one place to another, but the success rate of certain missions depends on the type of ride they take. That’s why it's best to pick something that can go really fast, like the Grotti X80 Proto. It is a two-seater hypercar inspired by the Ferrari F80 Concept.

What makes the X80 Proto special is its top-notch performance. The vehicle can go up to a top speed of 206.40 km/h (128.25 mph) and complete one lap in 1:00.677. Based on the statistics, it’s very quick and can prove quite useful in emergencies.

Ad

The current GTA Online weekly update gives players a 30% discount on the X80 Proto, lowering its price to $1,890,000. It is available from Legendary Motorsport.

3) Karin Asterope GZ

A picture of the Karin Asterope GZ (Image via Rockstar Games)

In 2023, Rockstar Games released the popular Chop Shop DLC, and with that came the Karin Asterope GZ. It is a four-seater sedan that looks like a 5th-generation Toyota Camry (XV30).

Ad

When it comes to performance, the Asterope GZ is fairly decent. It goes up to a top speed of 113.25 mph (182.26 km/h) and also completes one lap in 1:07.234. However, its real strength is the availability of many modification options that make it stand out in the crowd.

Since the latest GTA Online weekly update event is active right now, one can get the ride for as low as $321,300.

Also check: How to get free Annis ZR350 in GTA Online this week (May 15 to 22, 2025)

Ad

4) Declasse Mamba

A picture of the Mamba (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Declasse Mamba is a roadster featured in the latest GTA Online weekly update. It has a classic yet elegant design that seems to have been inspired by the real-life AC Cobra (MkIII).

Ad

Powered by a high-displacement V8 engine, the Mamba possesses a top speed of 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h) and can complete a lap in 1:11.454. While it may not look that fast by the numbers, it’s pretty good as a classic roadster. In the hands of experienced players, the ride is truly value-for-money, especially since it’s currently available at a 30% discounted price.

Players can buy it from Legendary Motorsport for only $696,500 while the game's current weekly update is live.

Ad

Also check: 5 best vehicles in GTA Online this week (May 19-22, 2025)

5) Albany Brigham

Ad

Lastly, there’s the Albany Brigham, a four-seater muscle car added to the game in 2023. It is seemingly based on the 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor.

Despite having a large body, the Brigham performs decently. It can reach a top speed of 105.50 mph (169.79 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:15.559. What makes this vehicle special is its horn, which is seemingly a reference to the Ectomobile from the Ghostbusters franchise.

The latest GTA Online weekly update is giving a 30% discount on the ride. Players can acquire it only for $1,049,300 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Ad

This concludes our list of the best things to spend on during the current GTA Online weekly update.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More