5 best vehicles in GTA Online this week (May 19-22, 2025)

Many gamers may look for the best vehicles in GTA Online this week, and for good reason. There are hundreds of options to choose from, and resources are limited. Naturally, one would want to buy something value-for-money, and that’s exactly what this article aims to share. Till 2:00 am PT on May 22, 2025, there are some amazing rides featured on staggering discounts, making it the best time to invest in new wheels.

This article shares five of the best vehicles that gamers should get in GTA Online this week.

Note: The article is based on the writer’s opinion and analysis.

GTA Online this week: 5 best vehicles include Sultan RS Classic, Outlaw, and more (May 19-22, 2025)

The latest GTA Online weekly update gives the following best options when purchasing new rides:

1) Chavos V6

Last year, Rockstar Games released the Agents of Sabotage DLC, and with it came the Dinka Chavos V6, a new sedan of Los Santos. The four-door mid-size car often resembles a Honda Accord, more specifically the 9th generation of the Accord.

Apart from its luxury design, the Chavos V6 can go up to a top speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.564. The fact that it’s not overly priced and can complete day-to-day objectives with ease makes it one of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week.

It is currently purchasable for a 30% discounted price of $994,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

2) Nagasaki Outlaw

Some players love to explore the off-road terrains in Southern San Andreas, and the Nagasaki Outlaw is exactly the kind of vehicle required to do so. It is a side-by-side buggy-type car seemingly inspired by the real-life Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo.

In terms of performance, the Outlaw is terrific. Powered by a flat-twin engine, the off-roader can go up to a maximum speed of 91.00 mph (146.45 km/h) and complete a lap in about 1:10.036. Its strength is its rock crawler suspension that allows it to deal with uneven terrains with relative ease. Moreover, it also possesses agile handling, making it one of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week for outdoorsy players.

Players can acquire it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a 30% discounted price of $887,600.

3) Grotti Visione

A picture of the Grotti Visione (Image via Rockstar Games)

Not everybody likes to drive an off-road machine and simply prefers supercars like the Grotti Visione. It is a two-seater concept car that looks like a Ferrari Xezri Competizione Edition.

When it comes to performance, the Visione can go up to a top speed of 124.75 mph (200.77 km/h) and complete a lap in only 1:00.411, making it one of the fastest non-HSW cars. Its excellent performance, combined with its sleek design, makes it one of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week.

The Visione is available from Legendary Motorsport for a 30% discounted price of $1,575,000.

4) Karin Sultan RS Classic

A picture of Karin Sultan RS Classic (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Karin Sultan RS Classic is a popular two-seater sedan in the virtual world of Los Santos due to its exceptional handling and overall performance. Powered by a 6-cylinder twin-cam engine, the ride can go up to a top speed of 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:02.747.

Moreover, the Sultan RS Classic has a design inspired by the real-life 1st-generation Subaru Impreza WRX and Mitsubishi Lancer Evo III. What makes it special is the abundance of customization mods available for it, making it one of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week that gamers shouldn’t miss.

It is obtainable from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a 30% discounted price of $1,252,300.

5) X80 Proto

Lastly, there’s the X80 Proto, a two-seater supercar that has been a part of this game since 2016. Rockstar seemingly took inspiration from the Ferrari F80 Concept for its design.

In terms of performance, the Grotti X80 Proto can take 1:00.677 to complete a lap and even go up to a top speed of 206.40 km/h (128.25 mph). The vehicle’s aerodynamic design and top-notch performance make it one of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week.

Players can buy the automobile for a 30% discounted price of $1,890,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

Once again, picking up a new vehicle can depend on one’s personal preferences and needs. However, all of the aforementioned rides are some of the best ones that gamers can get at lower prices in GTA Online this week.

