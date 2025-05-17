5 best ways to earn money in GTA Online (May 17 to 22, 2025)

There are a lot of ways to earn money in GTA Online, thanks to over a dozen DLCs released for the title in the last 11 years. On top of that, Rockstar Games gives a temporary boost to select in-game activities and businesses, making them the best things to grind for money, and this week is no different.

The newly released update gives double bonuses on a variety of money-making ways, making them the best for a limited time.

This article shares five best ways to earn money in GTA Online till 2:00 AM PT, May 22, 2025.

Note: The article is based on the writer’s opinion and analysis of the weekly event.

Darnell Inc. jobs and other best ways to earn money in GTA Online update (May 17 to 22, 2025)

1) Darnell Inc. jobs

A promotional picture for the Darnell Inc. missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Darnel Inc. Jobs, most commonly known as FIB Files, are a series of missions available for the owners of the Garment Factory in GTA Online. The heist-like jobs normally allow players to earn about $300,000 per mission, with one of them giving double the amount by being the Priority File.

While these missions are already enticing enough to play, Rockstar Games is currently giving 2x bonuses on all of the FIB Files finales. This means that gamers have an opportunity to earn over $1 million by simply completing these jobs this week. The easy objectives and entertaining set pieces make them among the best ways to earn money in GTA Online this week.

Moreover, completing any three FIB Files finales will reward an additional $100,000 as the weekly bonus.

2) Garment Factory passive income

Some might not know, but the Garment Factory generates passive income automatically, and the latest GTA Online weekly update has really made it a must-own business this week. Apart from the FIB Files finale bonuses, the developers are currently giving a 2x boost to the passive income, which can be stacked up to 4x by subscribing to the Plus membership.

The boosted passive income is really one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online right now, especially for the Garment Factory owners. Those who don’t own the property can buy it from Maze Bank Foreclosures.

3) Drift Races

One of the drift cars: Karin Futo (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online Drift Races are often overlooked due to other racing events being present in the game for years. As the name suggests, these race events require players to drift on a particular course and score more points than the competitors. Those who have played games like Need For Speed Underground can find these events quite familiar.

The latest weekly update has boosted the payout for all Drift Race events for a limited time, making them one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online at the moment. There are a total of 10 Drift Races available as of May 2025, all eligible for the boosted payout:

Go With the Flow

Gang’s All Here

Buckle Down

Wide Berth

Textile City Limits

Smoke and Mirrors

Let Fly

Highway Code

Beach Slap

A Hill To Die On

4) Hunting Pack (Remix)

Every week, Rockstar Games brings one adversary mode back in the limelight, and this time it’s the Hunting Pack (Remix). Not to be mixed with the Hunting Pack (Get Lamar), the remix variant allows players to use weaponized vehicles.

Divided into two teams of Attackers and Defenders, up to eight players can compete against each other in this entertaining adversary mode. Moreover, there’s currently a 2x boost to its payout, allowing gamers to earn double money and RP throughout the week. This makes playing the Hunting Pack (Remix) one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online without making any kind of investment.

5) The Titan Job

Lastly, there’s The Titan Job, the last mission of the Oscar Guzman Flies Again story. This action-packed job requires players to steal and take The Titan 250 D aircraft to the McKenzie Field. Players can often earn up to $750,000 by playing it as a Host on Hard difficulty.

What makes it worth playing this week is the current 2x bonuses on it, allowing gamers to earn up to $1,500,000 simply by completing it. This makes it one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online. Keep in mind that the McKenzie Field Hangar will be required to access it.

While there are some popular businesses in the game that generate income, all of the aforementioned are some of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online for the next couple of days.

