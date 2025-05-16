GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Cars (May 16-May 21, 2025)

A new set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Cars was added with the latest update. These Salvage Yard vehicles are a great source of income for the Salvage Yard business owners. By stealing all three and selling them to Yusuf, one can easily earn up to $1 million every week in the game, and the new ones also allow the same. Till May 21, 2025, three rides manufactured by Albany, Pfister, and Obey are featured as part of the Salvage Yard missions.

Let’s learn a few details about each of the latest Salvage Yard Robbery cars available till May 21, 2025.

New GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery cars and vehicles: Hermes, Comet S2 Cabrio, and one more (May 16-May 21, 2025)

The latest GTA Online weekly update has featured the Albany Hermes, Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio, and Obey Omnis as the newest Salvage Yard cars:

1) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery car #1: Albany Hermes

Mission:

The Albany Hermes is finally back in the limelight as one of the newest Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles. The two-seater muscle car highly resembles the real-life 3rd-generation Buick Super.

In terms of performance, the Hermes possesses a top speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h) and completes a lap in about 1:10.270.

2) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery car #2: Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio

Mission:

Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio is the next Salvage Yard vehicle that players should check out this week. The two-door convertible is seemingly inspired by the real-life Porsche 911 Cabriolet.

Performance-wise, the Comet S2 Cabrio can complete one lap in 1:04.298 and reach a maximum speed of 129.25 mph (208.01 km/h).

3) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery car #3: Obey Omnis

Mission:

Lastly, there’s the Obey Omnis, a two-door compact rally car that looks like an Audi Quattro, more specifically the Sport Quattro S1 E2 Group B.

According to Broughy1322, the Omnis can reach a top speed of 113.25 mph (182.26 km/h) and complete a lap in about 1:06.399.

