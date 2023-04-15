5 of the best zombie mods for GTA 5 in 2023, ranked

In recent years, the GTA gaming community has seen a surge in the popularity of zombie-themed mods for the critically acclaimed open-world game, Grand Theft Auto 5. They offer players a unique and thrilling experience, transforming the familiar streets of Los Santos into a post-apocalyptic world infested with hordes of flesh-eating zombies.

In this article, we have curated a list of the top five zombie mods for GTA 5, ranked based on their downloads and gameplay features. Whether you are a veteran player or a fan of the zombie genre, this article will provide you with valuable insights into the best mods available for Grand Theft Auto 5. These will allow you to immerse yourself in a new and exciting gameplay experience.

A ranked list of top 5 zombie mods for GTA 5 (2023)

5) FAST ZOMBIES For Simple Zombies (378 downloads)

This GTA 5 mod adds fast and aggressive undead to the game. It changes the behavior of the "Simple Zombies" mod, which is another popular offering that adds an apocalypse-themed gameplay mode.

The "Fast Zombies for Simple Zombies" mod alters the characteristics of the zombies in GTA 5, making them move more quickly and aggressively towards players. This adds a sense of urgency and danger to the gameplay, as they must now contend with faster and more threatening zombies. It also introduces new animations, sounds, and visual effects related to the undead, enhancing the overall atmosphere in the game.

4) That One Dutch Guy's Menyoo Zombie Survival Island Base (614 downloads)

In this GTA 5 mod, players find themselves on a remote island infested with hordes of zombies. Their objective is to survive the onslaught and find a safe base to protect themselves. The mod offers various features such as a custom-built island with a detailed environment, including structures like abandoned buildings, and underground bunkers that players can explore and utilize for shelter.

The island also includes interactive elements like barricades, traps, and defensive structures that players can utilize to fend off the zombie hordes. Additionally, the mod includes custom weapons, vehicles, and other gameplay mechanics to enhance the survival experience.

3) Survival Zombie Truck (968 downloads)

Top-level of the Zombie Survival Truck in this GTA 5 mod (Image via gta5-mods.com)

This mod introduces the Survival Zombie Truck, a modified truck designed for surviving a zombie apocalypse in GTA 5. It is equipped with various features to help players fend off hordes of zombies, including reinforced armor, spiked bumpers, and a mounted machine gun.

The truck also comes with a storage compartment in the back for storing weapons, ammunition, and supplies. Additionally, it includes Menyoo, a popular mod menu that allows players to customize the truck further and adjust various settings, such as spawn rates for zombies and other parameters related to the gameplay.

2) San Andreas Dead - Zombie Mode MOD (1130 downloads)

This is a popular mod for GTA 5 that adds a zombie apocalypse theme to the game. It allows players to experience a post-apocalyptic scenario in the fictional city of Los Santos, where hordes of zombies roam the streets.

The mod has undergone several updates, with version 2.2 addressing an issue where certain NPCs, activities, and random events would remain missing even after the zombie mode was ended.

Version 2.1 fixed a bug where spawned zombies would become invisible in certain situations. Version 2.0 improved the spawn and ped limit scripts, added more configuration options, and fixed bugs related to starting and stopping the zombie mode.

1) Zombie Apocalypse Base (3659 downloads)

This is a popular mod that introduces a post-apocalyptic setting to the world. It transforms the environment into a zombie-infested wasteland, creating a new gameplay experience for players who are looking for a different challenge.

In this mod, they must navigate through a city overrun by hordes of zombies, finding and utilizing a base as their sanctuary against the undead threat. The base is a heavily fortified location that serves as a safe haven in GTA 5 where players can rest, regroup, and prepare for their next missions.

The mod also includes new weapons, vehicles, and custom assets, such as barricades and fortifications, to help players fend off the zombie horde and survive the apocalyptic setting.

