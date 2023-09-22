5 big things that happened in GTA Online since 2013

Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode, GTA Online, has witnessed countless changes since its launch back in 2013. The title, which celebrated its 10th anniversary recently, emerged as Rockstar Games' most successful release of all time largely because of this multiplayer mode. It receives major DLC updates regularly, with the latest one dating back to this year's June.

While most of these updates are a hit among fans, others get criticized for not introducing anything significant. That said, the past decade has been intriguing, to say the least. So, let's take a look at five big things that happened in GTA Online since 2013.

Addition of futuristic vehicles and 4 more big things that happened in GTA Online since 2013

1) Introduction of heists

Heists are among the best ways of making money in GTA Online today. However, they were strangely not a part of the multiplayer game until the Heists update, which was released in March 2015, adding the following heists:

Fleeca Job

Prison Break

Humane Labs Raid

Series A Funding

Pacific Standard Job

These jobs allowed players to make millions of dollars with their associates. This update also introduced 17 new vehicles, such as the Armored Kuruma, Lampadati Casco, HVY Insurgent, and the Mammoth Hydra.

These heists are rarely revisited today due to the presence of other lucrative options but were a complete game changer at launch.

2) Addition of futuristic vehicles

The Grand Theft Auto series was always lauded for its realistic storylines, believable characters, and setting. Things were quite consistent in Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online as well, until the addition of futuristic vehicles like the Oppressor MK II, Imponte Deluxo, Pegassi Toreador, and more.

Some of them can fly and shoot missiles, while others can traverse underwater. They might be fun to play with, but according to the majority of fans, have no place in this franchise. These rides have completely changed the way this game is perceived of late, often compared mockingly to the Saints Row franchise.

3) Map expansion

GTA Online's map was updated to include the island of Cayo Perico as part of December 2020's The Cayo Perico Heist update. Although this isn't truly a map expansion, since this island can't be explored in Freemode, it did add a brand new area to the game for the first time.

The heist that takes place on this island is also the only one that can be completed solo. It pays extremely well and has become one of the jobs that players grind repeatedly. Interestingly, there are also rumors of Grand Theft Auto 6's map receiving periodic expansions post-launch.

4) Removal of vehicles

June 2023 marked the arrival of the San Andreas Mercenaries update, which put players up against the corrupt Merryweather Security firm. It brought along six story missions and three Freemode missions that are only accessible via the Mammoth Avenger's Operations Terminal.

That said, the main highlight of this update was the removal of nearly 200 "lesser-used" GTA Online vehicles. According to Rockstar Games, these vehicles were removed to improve the browsing experience on in-game automobile websites.

They are now occasionally made available during certain weekly updates as The Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle, LS Car Meet Prize Ride, or at select showrooms across Los Santos.

5) Missions being allowed to be done in Invite Only sessions

GTA Online businesses are one of the main ways of earning an income in the game. Players must accrue supplies via resupply missions and then sell the final product via sell missions to make a profit. That said, these jobs could originally be completed only in Public sessions, which allowed other players to interfere.

This was a major hurdle towards getting rich in GTA Online, but Rockstar Games recently allowed these missions to be completed in Invite Only (private) sessions. It is one of the biggest changes to date and one that the community appreciates.

Poll : Have you been playing GTA Online since 2013? Yes No 0 votes