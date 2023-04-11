5 blandest GTA Online vehicles that players should avoid buying in 2023

It is as difficult to earn money in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online as it is easy to spend on in-game items. A lot of the purchasable commodities are overpriced and offer almost nothing. Cars contribute to a large portion of that faction. GTA Online has a vast catalog of cars, including Sports, Muscle, Sedans, and many more. While most have something unique to offer, many are inherently bland and can easily make players regret spending their hard-earned money on them.

Thus, players looking for new vehicles are advised to avoid buying the next five cars in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Dinka Blista and 4 more of the blandest GTA Online vehicles in 2023

1) Vapid Stanier

Vapid Stanier is a four-seater Sedan in GTA Online. Its design is based on the real-life car Ford Crown Victoria and can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $10,000. While that amount may seem like nothing in the game context, spending it elsewhere is still better than spending it on the Vapid Stanier. The design is fundamental and super slow, with a top speed of just 108.00 mph or 173.81 km/h. It is neither useful for missions nor for free roaming.

A variant of the Vapid Stanier, the GTA Online Taxi, costs $650,000 and is the same car but with a standard Downtown Cab Co. livery applied. Players are thus advised to drive past either of Stanier's variants.

2) Vulcar Ingot

Vulcar Ingot ranks pretty high on the list of the most disappointing cars in GTA Online. It can seat up to four people at maximum and is based on the real-life VW Passat wagon and the Nissan Stagea. Ingot belongs to the Sedans class in the game and costs $9,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

It is neither fast by any sense of the word at 90.00 mph or 144.84 km/h nor handles very well. Those interested in this vehicle are advised to save money and steal it from Harmony, Grapeseed, Paleto Bay, or Route 68.

3) Bravado Bison

Bravado Bison falls under the Vans category in the game. Its design is based on the real-life car, Dodge Ram Heavy Duty. The in-game website, Southern San Andreas Super Autos, lists Bravado Bison for $30,000. Its design is neither ugly nor unique but rather very basic.

It has no features one can write about and is just bland. Nothing about this pick-up truck justifies its price tag, which may initially seem low. The only exciting thing about Bravado Bison is that it was seemingly seen in the GTA 6 leaks.

4) Declasse Voodoo Custom

Declasse Voodoo Custom has been a part of many Grand Theft Auto games and falls under the Muscle Cars category. It can only seat two people at maximum and has been inspired by a real-life car, Chevy Impala. Voodoo Custom is a variant of the base Declasse Voodoo which costs $5,500. Upon its purchase, players can upgrade it at Benny's Original Motor Works into the Voodoo Custom for $420,000.

For almost half a million, this car is highly overpriced. It is neither very resistant nor speedy, having a top speed of 100.75 mph or 162.14 km/h. Additionally, its design is pretty bland, and players should search for alternatives that look similar but perform considerably better.

5) Dinka Blista Compact

Dinka Blista Compact is a Sports Car in GTA Online whose design has been inspired by the real-life Honda CRX. It can seat up to two people inside and costs $42,000 on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. Despite being a part of the Sports Cars catalog, its top speed of 103.00 mph or 165.76 km/h will be useless to players.

Its simple design gives no competition to the majority of Sports Cars available in the game. A particular Go Go Monkey variant is known as a free reward, which makes it a tad bit better than the base model. Thus, players car advised avoiding buying this car.

