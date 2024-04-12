5 more cars in GTA Online that need Drift Tuning upgrades in 2024

The Drift Tuning upgrade in GTA Online changed the game as it allowed some specific vehicles to become extremely good at tackling corners and drifting around them. Unfortunately, there are only a handful of such vehicles and fans want Rockstar Games to bring this modification option for some more cars in the online multiplayer mode.

It won't be logical or practical to offer the Drift Tuning upgrade to every car in the game, but some of them deserve to have this option since they are already quite good. Having this special customization option will further make them better.

So, after our list of 5 cars that need Drift Tuning upgrades, read on for five more.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

Sultan RS, Comet S2, and 3 other cars that deserve the Drift Tuning upgrade in GTA Online

1) Bravado Buffalo STX

Bravado Buffalo STX is an amazing muscle car in GTA Online that has some great features and customization options like the Imani Tech upgrade which makes it a viable pick in the game. This is one of the reasons why players would like Rockstar Games to give it the Drift Tuning upgrade as well.

The car can reach a top speed of 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h) without any special modification and can also tank 12 Homing Missiles thanks to the armor. Since the Bravado Buffalo STX already has good handling, the Drift Tuning upgrade would make it perfect for tackling corners as well. The Dodge Charger-inspired car comes with a price tag of $2,150,000.

2) Karin Sultan RS

The Karin Sultan RS is an incredible Supercar in GTA Online that offers great speed and performance to players. While it might not be the fastest vehicle in the game, the overall ride quality is very comfortable making it a popular pick in the online multiplayer mode.

The car can manage to reach a top speed of 117.25 mph (188.70 km/h) which is good enough for its category. However, the Drift Tuning upgrade would make the Karin Sultan RS much more useful for daily usage as well as for races. While this Lexus IS, Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI, and Subaru Impreza-inspired car costs $807,000, this is a good price for everything that it offers.

3) Pfister Comet S2

Comet S2 is a great car that deserves this upgrade

The Pfister Comet S2 is a Sports and Tuners car that surprisingly doesn't have the Drift Tuning upgrade in GTA Online much to the disappointment of the fans. Being a Tuners car, one can already equip the Lowered Vehicle Stance and Low Grip Tires that are helpful for drifting in the game.

This special modification would allow it to further shine in the drift races in GTA Online and perform even better around the corners. The Pfister Comet S2 is also pretty quick with a top speed of 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h) which is quite good. While this Porsche 992-inspired car does cost $1,878,000, players still purchase it for its drifting capabilities.

4) Vapid Dominator GTT

The Dominator GTT is another car that should have this upgrade

The Vapid Dominator GTT is another one of the Tuners cars in GTA Online that deserves to have the Drift Tuning upgrade in 2024. This would allow it to slide gracefully around the bends and rack the drift point during races quite easily.

While one can equip the Lowered Vehicle Stance and Low Grip Tires to make it drift smoothly even without the special modification, the Drift Tuning upgrade would make things even better. At the moment, the Vapid Dominator GTT costs $1,220,000 but it can be purchased on sale during a GTA Online weekly update if it appears in the rotation.

5) Karin Hotring Everon

The Karin Hotring Everon is a Sports car in GTA Online that is quite quick and handles pretty well. While one might not think of it as fast at first glance, the car manages to surprise almost everyone with its agility. Since its handling is already quite good, fans would like Rockstar Games to give this car the Drift Tuning upgrade to make it a complete package in the game.

This 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro NASCAR-inspired car can reach a top speed of 125.75 mph (202.37 km/h) without any issue making it excellent for races. The special drift modification would allow it to compete against other such cars with ease and become a challenge for others in the game. The car costs $1,790,000.

Hopefully, the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024 might bring these changes to the game.

