GTA fans have been exploring The Trilogy – Definitive Edition since last year. It brought back three classic games from the Rockstar catalog - GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas. All three have a cult following and are deeply beloved by the community.

GTA: Vice City is still quite popular as players relish the characters’ stories and various cheats that players use to wreak havoc. Creative gamers have also found a way to apply cheats on their mobile version. The title has unique cheats to escape sticky situations or complete missions.

This article will dive into five cheats that can be useful during missions in GTA: Vice City. The cheats are not ranked in any order, as they're all good.

GTA: Vice City gameplay is augmented by cheats

1) Armored protection

This can be a handful of cheats to explore carefully and quickly, especially if the player is in the middle of a shootout. This will provide an additional layer of armor. Those who get low on health can instantly get armor, which will start going down first before the health bar starts going down.

PC - PRECIOUSPROTECTION

PLAYSTATION - R1, R2, L1, X, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

XBOX - RB, RT, LB, A, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

SWITCH - R, ZR, L, B, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

This is one of the best cheats to get through missions that involve a quick getaway or a lot of mobs. Players can use cover and type cheats or combinations on consoles to stay protected until the armor is applied.

2) Full health

This cheat gives players full health and is much easier to type on PC. This is quite similar to the previous cheat mentioned above. Instead of an additional armor layer, this cheat replenishes health to the max, giving players additional time to get away or take down rivals.

PC - ASPIRINE

PLAYSTATION - R1, R2, L1, CIRCLE, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

XBOX - RB, RT, LB, B, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

SWITCH - R, ZR, L, A, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

This cheat combination is easy to type on PC but requires quick hands to try out the combination on consoles.

3) Vehicles can fly

For missions that involve a quick getaway, especially if it involves a passenger, this cheat can let players fly their vehicle. Airborne vehicles can take some practice to maneuver correctly, but once under control, it can be a handy trick to get away safely.

PC - COMEFLYWITHME

PLAYSTATION - Triangle, Circle, Triangle, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓, ↓

XBOX - Y, B, Y, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓, ↓

SWITCH - X, A, X, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓, ↓

4) Spawn a Tank

This cheat spawns a tank in the game that can destroy any vehicle in its path. The tank itself is pretty slow in movement, but it makes up for it with the ability to shoot cannons and destroy other vehicles by hitting them. It's another easy combination on PC, but it might take some effort on consoles.

PC - PANZER

PLAYSTATION - CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

XBOX - A, A, L, A, A, A, L, ZL, R, X, A, X

SWITCH - A, A, L, A, A, A, L, ZL, R, X, A, X

GTA players must be aware of their surroundings, as being stationary for too long might let cops pull the player out of the tank easily.

5) Decrease the Wanted level

This is one of the most used cheats by GTA players as it brings down the Wanted level to zero once the cheat combination is applied. Most missions have players taking down many enemies, which can quickly increase the Wanted level stars. The higher the level, the more cops follow, including SWAT teams and choppers.

PC - LEAVEMEALONE

PLAYSTATION - R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓

XBOX - RB, RB, B, RT, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓

SWITCH - R, R, A, ZR, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓

Using this cheat allows players to bring their wanted level down and instantly get the cops off their backs, even if they're close by and shooting at the players. Cops will back off and not chase the players until the stars rise again.

Cheats can hinder the experience with games, but being available to players is an added advantage. Nearly every GTA title has a set of cheats unique to its gameplay.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

