5 facts to know about F-160 Raiju in GTA Online

The GTA Online F-160 Raiju is among the latest aerial vehicles added to the online multiplayer. Since Rockstar Games only floods the game with new cars and trucks, having something more fun and powerful is refreshing. While there might be a few aircraft in the game, purchasing the best one can still get a little tricky. However, several things make the F-160 Raiju stand apart from others.

While veteran players mostly own all the other aircraft or have good knowledge about them, newbies struggle to make big purchases. Since the F-160 Raiju in GTA Online costs a lot of money, it is sensible to do some thorough research before spending the cash.

This article will highlight five facts and features about this aerial vehicle in the online multiplayer that will give you a better idea about it.

5 things you should know about the F-160 Raiju in GTA Online

1) It's ridiculously fast

While there are tons of fast cars in GTA Online, they cannot compete against F-160 Raiju and its top speed of 232.50 mph (374.17 km/h). This is a blinding speed that will take from one point on to another in the blink of an eye.

You can use the aircraft to chase down enemies or escape unpleasant situations. It is also a useful vehicle when setting heists or other robbery missions. This speed means you spend less time traveling and more time doing things that actually matter.

2) It has VTOL

VTOL or Vertical Take-off and Landing is a great feature that allows the F-160 Raiju to take off from anywhere without the need for an airstrip. This is a powerful tool because it will make you independent and allow you to utilize almost any terrain with some flat surface.

Since the VTOL also allows vertical landing, you can use it to land almost anywhere you like. Unlike other aircraft that require an airstrip or a straight path to land or take off, the F-160 Raiju is independent of this sort of issue. The VTOL also allows it to hover, making things even cooler.

3) It's Stealth Mode is very useful

The Stealth Mode is among the most useful features of the F-160 Raiju in GTA Online. The public lobbies of the game can be a nightmare, and constantly broadcasting your location on the minimap is simply calling for more trouble.

Fortunately, the Stealth Mode of this aircraft hides it from enemy radar and takes it off the minimap. This means you will be practically invisible until another player spots you in the sky, flying over their head. This amazing feature also allows you to set up ambushes or get away quietly without anyone noticing.

4) It's the second most expensive airplane in the game

While the F-160 Raiju is an amazing aircraft, it is also ridiculously expensive. The current GTA Online weekly update is not offering any discounts on this vehicle, the F-160 does make rounds in the rotation.

At the moment, the F-160 Raiju will cost you a whopping $6,855,000 in the game. This is undoubtedly a lot of money, and everyone should thoroughly consider whether they wish to spend it on an aircraft. While a trade price of $5,141,250 can be unlocked after completing the On Parade (Mercenaries) mission, it is still not cheap.

5) F-160 Raiju is based on the real-life F-35 Lightning II

When it comes to design, you might notice that the F-160 Raiju looks quite excellent. Well, this is thanks to Rockstar Games using the real-life Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II as the inspiration.

While it also takes some designs from the Northrop YF-23, the F-35 Lightning plays the most significant part in giving it an amazing look. The compact design is great for quick maneuvers and evading enemy fire.

This makes the F-160 Raiju one of the best aircraft in GTA Online for both normal flying across the skies of Los Santos and completing missions.

Check out other useful GTA Online guides and articles:

Current Salvage Yard vehicles || Current Showroom cars || Fooligan Jobs bonuses || Best armored vehicles || GTA Online removed vehicles ||

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Which vehicles do you like more in GTA Online? Airplanes Helicopter 0 votes