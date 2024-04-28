5 features from games like GTA that GTA 6 should incorporate

Games like GTA have a lot of features that GTA 6 can include. Some of these inclusions are extremely popular and successful and have left an everlasting impact on the gaming community. Naturally, Grand Theft Auto fans want Rockstar Games to pick these features and use them in GTA 6.

Moreover, the developers of the upcoming title also have the option to put a twist on them. This would make those features even better and add a nostalgic quality to the title while keeping things fresh.

This article will list five features from games like GTA that GTA 6 should incorporate.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

5 amazing features from games like GTA that GTA 6 can add

1) Extensive character customization (Cyberpunk 2077)

Cyberpunk 2077 is perhaps one of the best games like GTA. While it saw a rocky release, CD Project Red bounced back and managed to make it one of the best titles currently available.

The amount of character customization that Cyberpunk 2077 offers is mind-blowing. Players can change genders, the size of their body parts, and more, which offers a new level of control as well as freedom. GTA 6, with all its features and gameplay mechanics, should provide players with similar options as well.

2) Advanced movement and hacking (The Watch Dogs series)

The Watch Dogs series has several amazing things to offer (Image via Steam/Ubisoft)

The Watch Dogs series includes another amazing set of games like GTA that GTA 6 should take inspiration from. The titles in the Ubisoft franchise offer a perfect blend of parkour, action, and storytelling. They also allow players to use the hacking feature to manipulate various objects in the game. This allows them to create diversions and complete missions in a variety of ways.

This keeps the games interesting and their missions fresh, though the latter's structures are relatively simple. GTA 6 should also offer similar streamlined advanced movement that allows players to explore the map in all sorts of ways.

3) A vast map that doesn't feel bland (Red Dead Redemption 2)

RDR2 is among the best games like GTA (Image via Rockstar Games || Steam/Red Dead Redemption 2)

Red Dead Redemption 2 is Rockstar Games' most recent and most popular games. This is mainly because of the incredible graphics and amazing characters that the title includes. On top of that, RDR2 has various features that are quite advanced and should be included in GTA 6.

It is one of the best games like GTA, which offers a vast open world to explore. However, its map doesn't feel empty or barren since the title has numerous side activities and random events available across its world.

The upcoming title should ensure that its map follows suit and doesn't feel bland. GTA 6 second trailer has the opportunity to showcase more parts of its map and the various biomes players might get to explore.

4) Enjoyable missions (Yakuza: Like A Dragon)

Yakuza: Like A Dragon is one of the best games like GTA that has the perfect blend of action and fun. Its missions are amazing and never feel boring. This was ensured by giving the protagonist a jolly personality and hilarious movesets that keep the gameplay lighthearted without making it feel cheap.

The big map, brimming with various opportunities, also allows Yakuza: Like A Dragon to stay refreshing. The side activities don't feel like a chore and are actually enjoyable. This is something Rockstar Games should definitely implement in GTA 6 since numerous side activities in GTA 5 felt forced and redundant.

5) Advanced hand-to-hand combat (Sleeping Dogs)

Despite being released in 2012, Sleeping Dogs is an incredible title and among the best games like GTA that GTA 6 should learn various things from. It boasts very enjoyable hand-to-hand combat that feels ahead of its time. The variety of advanced movements and actions one can perform in this title is one of the reasons why the game has become so popular.

Apart from this, Sleeping Dogs also features advanced NPCs. Characters will react differently depending on what players are doing or how they perform certain actions. If the GTA 6 rumors are true, then its NPCs will behave similarly using advanced AI, making them come across as more real.

FAQs on GTA 6 and what it might offer

Will GTA 6 have a big map?

According to rumors and the GTA 6 mapping project, the game's map will be twice as big as GTA 5's. It will also feature a variety of locations and biomes that players will get to explore.

Will GTA 6 be better than RDR2?

All things considered, GTA 6 could possibly surpass Red Dead Redemption 2 in every department. The first trailer showcased incredible graphics and character models. However, it is left to be seen how its main plot unfolds.

Should I play other GTA games before GTA 6?

Yes, absolutely. Playing the previous Grand Theft Auto installments will allow you to become familiar with the franchise's universe and get a feel for how GTA games work. It is recommended to try out some of the classic titles in this series, like GTA San Andreas and GTA 5, before diving into GTA 6.

