5 GTA Online cars that deserve HSW Upgrade in 2024

GTA Online has a plethora of vehicles that players can customize according to their tastes. However, there are only a few that can match the level of the HSW Performance Mod upgrades, as they allow certain compatible vehicles to break their limits and gain better speed and performance for an additional cost. Unfortunately, the list of these vehicles is rather small.

At the moment, there are only 19 cars in GTA Online that can make use of these upgrades. However, fans desperately want Rockstar Games to expand this list and add more cars. A big part of the community also wishes the developers would bring this customization option to PC, as the HSW upgrades are exclusive to the game's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions.

This article lists five cars in the online multiplayer that should become eligible for these specific upgrades in 2024.

Five cars in GTA Online that will become a beast with the HSW Upgrade in GTA Online

1) Ocelot Pariah

Category: Sports

Top Speed: 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h)

136.00 mph (218.87 km/h) Price: $1,420,000

Ocelot Pariah is a sports car that was featured in The Doomsday Heist update back in 2017. It already has decent top speed, acceleration, and handling stats that make it a top contender for races and time trials in GTA Online.

However, the HSW Performance Upgrade will allow it to break its limits and go even faster. Since it currently has a relatively small customization option, players have no other way to enhance the vehicle further. So, Rockstar should focus on this Aston Martin V12 Zagato and Ferrari 812 Superfast-inspired car next.

2) Lampaati Corsita

Category: Sports

Top Speed: 131.30 mph (211.31 km/h)

131.30 mph (211.31 km/h) Price: $1,795,000

The Lampadati Corsita is a relatively new car in Grand Theft Auto Online which was added to the game with the Criminal Enterprises update in 2022. This car is sleek and fast with excellent handling and acceleration.

But, for players who like to take it to races, the HSW upgrades will change the game. Based on the real-life Maserati MC20, the Lampadati Corsita will gain the 100.00 rating in top speed as well if Rockstar provides these upgrades for the vehicle.

3) Benefactor LM87

Category: Super

Top Speed: 128.50 mph (206.80 km/h)

128.50 mph (206.80 km/h) Price: $2,915,000

The Benefactor LM87 is one of the most unique-looking vehicles in the game that was added with the Criminal Enterprises update in 2022. While it comes under the supercar category, it falls short while contesting against its competitors.

This is where the HSW Mods come in, as it will allow this vehicle to function not only in its category but also come at the top in races against other sports cars. Since it already has excellent handling, the upgrades will enhance its top speed and acceleration, making it a beast.

4) Grotti X80 Proto

Category: Super

Top Speed: 127.50 mph (205.19 km/h)

127.50 mph (205.19 km/h) Price: $2,700,000

The Grotti X80 Proto is another supercar in GTA Online that has excellent design and looks but often gets left behind due to its top speed and acceleration. Added to the game with the Further Adventures in Finances & Felony update in 2016, it is an aggressive-looking vehicle.

Based on the real-life Ferrari F80 concept and GreenGT LeMans, the Grotti X80 Proto deserves to get an HSW Performance Mod upgrade that will allow it to go even faster and perform better at races. Hopefully, Rockstar Games will decide to add this to the list in 2024.

5) Vapid Pißwasser Dominator

Category: Muscle

Top Speed: 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h)

126.50 mph (203.58 km/h) Price: $315,000

The Vapid Pißwasser Dominator is another deserving candidate for the HSW Performance Mod Upgrades in GTA Online. Not only is it a relatively cheap vehicle, but it is also one of the best cars that can be obtained for free from the streets. It has been in the game since 2014.

Based on the real-life Ford Mustang, it has a decent top speed for a muscle car. However, the acceleration and handling are its weak points. The special upgrade will compensate for them and allow the players to ride this car to their heart's content without having to stay behind anyone else.

Hopefully, Rockstar Games will decide to add more vehicles to the HSW upgrades compatibility list. For now, players are more excited about the GTA 6 leaks that showcase the brutal police chase that might be a part of the next game.

