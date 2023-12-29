5 GTA Online vehicles to buy before the snow goes away

The snow is in full swing in GTA Online, but it will end soon when the current weekly event ends on January 3, 2024. As such, players only have a few days left to experience the wintery wonderland of San Andreas before returning to the desert biome it's renowned for. The most noticeable change during the snowfall is that the roads are much more slippery.

While this means that sports cars will have a hard time, it's also the best season for off-road and rally cars. There are several cars in GTA Online that drive surprisingly well in the snow, and here's a list of some of the best ones. This includes those cars that are only available for a limited time and those that were introduced recently.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Five best cars to drive in GTA Online before the snow ends

1) Bravado Dorado

The Bravado Dorado is one of the newest cars added as part of the GTA Online Chop Shop update. It's a four-door SUV primarily designed to resemble a 90s Dodge Durango, and as such, the unique design alone makes it worth buying. As an SUV, it excels at off-roading and can also drive pretty well on snow-covered asphalt roads.

The Dorado can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos at a reasonable price of $1,375,000, and the performance lives up to its price. The SUV handles incredibly well, has good steering response, and doesn't lack speed. GTA Online players can get a Bravado Dorado with a Christmas-themed livery this week at Premium Deluxe Motorsport.

2) Vapid Riata

The Riata is one of countless cars that Rockstar removed in GTA Online with the San Andreas Mercenaries update. However, players can now buy it at Simeon's showroom this week for $380,000. This will last until the weekly update ends, which is on January 3, 2024, so players should hurry if they want to obtain it.

As an off-road pickup truck, it's made to be driven on rough terrain. Its massive tires give it a high ground clearance, and coupled with its heavy suspension, it feels incredibly smooth to drive over obstacles. While it tends to slip on asphalt, it should drive better on snow-covered dirt tracks.

3) Vapid GB200

The best GTA Online cars to drive on the snow are the rally cars. This is because they offer an exceptional performance on dirt tracks and asphalt. Now, when snow arrives in Los Santos, the city streets get covered in snow, and as such, cars are harder to control.

This is where a rally racing car like the GB200 comes in. It handles exceptionally well over such adverse terrain, and it's also capable of holding its own while off-roading. The GB200 is based on the Ford RS200, given away by its name alone if not the design. It's often considered one of the best rally cars in the game, and players can buy it for just $940,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

4) Pfister Comet Safari

The Comet has several variations in GTA Online, but they're mostly similar to each other, being different types of sports cars. However, the Comet Safari is inarguably the most unique of the bunch, as it's a sports car that's been modified for rallying.

The Comet Safari is often thought of as the best rally car, as it easily surpasses the Omnis, the Tropos Rallye, and even the GB200 in terms of both handling and speed. It's also an extremely customizable car in GTA Online, with access to many accessories and even mounted machine guns. Despite all this, it comes with the humble price tag of $710,000 at Legendary Motorsport.

5) Karin Sultan RS Classic

The Sultan RS Classic is a classic variant of the iconic Sultan RS in GTA Online, and it was introduced with the Los Santos Tuners update. This is why it's categorized as a tuner in-game, and it benefits from the exceptional handling capabilities and unique modifications common to all tuners.

The Sultan RS Classic is based on the first-generation Subaru Impreza WRX, one of the most iconic tuners of all time. As such, it's quite coveted in GTA Online simply due to its looks alone.

Performance-wise, it's one of the best of its class, with excellent handling and acceleration and a 4WD drivetrain that allows it to drive smoothly in off-road terrain. The car costs $1,789,000 at Souther SA Super Autos, but it has a Trade Price of $1,341,750.

