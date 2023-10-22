5 important things to know about Phantom Truck in GTA Online

GTA Online has several vehicles for players to buy and store, but some are extremely hard to acquire, like the Phantom Truck. Many players are unaware of the uses of this commercial industrial vehicle and often sideline it, which is disappointing as this truck has appeared in almost all the GTA games.

There are important things to know about this vehicle before chasing it in GTA Online, including its whereabouts, top speed, durability, handling, and modifications. This article will help those curious about this truck to know more.

The Phantom Truck is an underrated vehicle in GTA Online that players should use more

1) Top speed

When it comes to commercial vehicles, top speed is not something players generally worry about. They're mostly slow and bulky and need more handling than speed, but the Phantom Truck defies most expectations.

This truck reaches a top speed of 82.50 mph (132.77 km/h), making it quite fast for its size. So, the Phantom is a great choice for delivering cargo at long distances, but the speed varies with the load.

2) Durability

Being an industrial vehicle, Phantom Truck is way more durable than other vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 5. The driver is shielded from bullets from the rear due to the lack of windows. While the vehicle cannot be modified to add more armor, it still offers decent protection from explosives and missiles. Here's a list of the ammunition required to destroy this truck and its quantity:

Homing Missile- 1

1 RPG/ Grenade/ Sticky Bomb- 1

1 Explosive Rounds (Heavy Sniper Riffle)- 2

2 Tank Cannon- 1

1 Anti-Aircraft FLAK- 1

So, while this truck is not the best-armored vehicle in GTA Online, players can still travel safely across Los Santos.

3) Availability

Availability is the Phantom Truck's biggest issue in Grand Theft Auto 5. Players can't buy the base model from any store or keep them in their garage. While it's not the rarest vehicle in GTA Online, it can be a little hard to spot. Fortunately, the Phantom spawns at certain locations, allowing gamers to drive it around.

Here are some popular locations where players have the greatest chance of spotting this truck:

Harmony Truck Stop on Joshua Road, Blaine County

The truck can be found around the Docks

It can be spotted on the Great Ocean Highway

It can be found in the Clucking Bell farms, Paleto Bay.

It sometimes spawns at the VIP Work Haulage

Players interested in driving this vehicle should watch the trucks traveling across the various highways. Fans expect it to become a regular vehicle in the upcoming game since Rockstar will disclose the GTA 6 announcement date.

4) Available variants

The Phantom Truck has a couple of sweet variants that will come in handy during particular situations. There are two versions of the truck available for the players in the game: Phantom Wedge and Phantom Custom.

Both variants can be purchased from the Warstock Cache & Carry store in the online multiplayer. Players must spend $1,225,000 for the Custom and $2,553,600 for the Wedge. Purchasing and owning a Vehicle Warehouse in GTA Online to store these trucks is required.

5) Looks

While the Phantom Truck might not be the prettiest vehicle in GTA 5, it's certainly not ugly. Based on the real-life Peterbilt 359 EXHD, its muscular and bulky look goes well with the industrial category. It also packs a 24-valve Supercharged engine that sounds great.

All these features allow the Phantom Truck to stand out more than the other vehicles in the game. Moreover, its variants, especially the Phantom Wedge, have a distinct look that can be easily identified. One can find this vehicle in various colors across Los Santos.

