5 most luxurious GTA Online vehicles as voted by fans (2024)

Grand Theft Auto fans on the Internet have voted for the most luxurious GTA Online vehicles. In response to a question about them, some fans added their picks while others upvoted those. Although most vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online are focused on speed and performance, a select few are simply built for comfort and grandeur. These include vehicles of all types, although cars are naturally more common.

In light of that, we've chosen the top five most luxurious GTA Online vehicles, based on the top comments from a particular Reddit thread on r/gtaonline. It should be noted that these aren't ranked in any particular order, as people didn't just pick their favorites from a given poll.

Rather, we've picked the vehicles mentioned in the most upvoted comments, as most fans agreed with them, and here's the list.

The most luxurious GTA Online vehicles you can buy

1) Enus Deity

Comment byu/JuulJDP from discussion ingtaonline Expand Post

As can be seen in the above comment, and from many other replies in the thread, the Enus Deity has come out as a popular choice when it comes to the most luxurious GTA Online vehicles. Most Enus cars are based on real-life Bentley and Rolls Royce models, so it's no surprise to see this here. The Deity is heavily based on the 3rd-generation Bentley Flying Spur, which is also a luxurious vehicle in real life.

The Grand Theft Auto Online variant isn't just for show, however. You can equip this vehicle with two driver-operated front-facing machine guns, Slick Proximity Mines, and even Imani Tech modifications like the Missile Lock-on Jammer or the Remote Control Unit. All this for just $1,845,000 feels like a steal, but you can unlock a Trade Price of just $1,383,750.

2) Buckingham Nimbus

The Nimbus is a private jet in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

When talking about luxury, there's nothing like owning a private jet, and Grand Theft Auto Online allows you to do that. The Nimbus, which is based on the Cessna Citation X, has a level of elegance that the Shamal and Luxor can't compete with.

It's also more costlier than the two, with a price tag of $1,900,000. While it's not as extravagant as the Luxor Deluxe, the Nimbus is more reliable and has a more refined design that makes it one of the most luxurious GTA Online vehicles.

3) Buckingham Volatus

You can sit and relax in this helicopter and drink champagne (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

If private jets aren't your thing when it comes to flaunting your in-game wealth, maybe a private helicopter will. Now, most players agree that the Volatus is one of the most luxurious GTA Online vehicles, apart from being the most luxurious helicopter. It's also the most expensive vehicle on this list, with a price tag of $2,295,000.

Additionally, you can request this helicopter through SecuroServ if you're a CEO in the game. However, if you want to truly live like the rich, you should request a Luxury Helicopter pickup through the CEO Abilities menu, which will spawn a piloted Volatus or SuperVolito to chauffeur you around.

4) Dinka Marquis

The Marquis first appeared in Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

When it comes to the most luxurious GTA Online vehicles, yachts also deserve to be there, but the Galaxy Super Yachts aren't technically vehicles. However, sailboats like the Marquis are based on real-life yachts and can be considered for this list. This vehicle, despite only costing $413,990, will definitely make you feel like a millionaire.

5) Enus Windsor Drop

Comment byu/JuulJDP from discussion ingtaonline Expand Post

The Enus Windsor Drop was frequently cited as one of the most luxurious GTA Online vehicles in the comment section. This is the second Enus vehicle to pop up in the thread, which, again, isn't surprising. Although the Windsor Drop is cheaper than the Deity with a price tag of $900,000, it's much more coveted by players.

The car is based on two Rolls Royce vehicles — the Ghost and the Dawn, which is probably why it seems like it has twice the luxury.

