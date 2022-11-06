5 mods for GTA 5 that will make players revisit Story Mode

GTA 5's story is a major selling point for many players in the community as it contains memorable characters, action-packed heist sequences, and hilarious satire on popular culture.

However, after playing the entire campaign once, the novelty quickly wears off, and many players turn their focus to GTA Online and never return to the single-player mode.

Thus, this is where mods come in and transform the story mode by introducing new content and features that increase its replayability.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Bodyguards Squads, Psychokinetic, and more mods that transform GTA 5's story mode

1) Character Menu

Sometimes, the three protagonists are not enough to rejuvenate GTA 5's gaming experience, especially when players are replaying the entire story mode.

This is where the Character menu mods come in as it lets players change into over 500 distinct NPCs, and the players have full control over which NPC they choose to transform into.

Additionally, about 350 of them have in-built customization options, which means that even after changing into a completely new character, players can still change their appearance further.

By using this mod, players can even turn into animals such as cows, dogs, and many more. This is a great GTA 5 mod to have if players want to experience the story mode through the eyes of completely new characters.

2) Bodyguards Squads

This mod, as its name suggests, introduces a bodyguard squad at the player's disposal. Players can also customize them and change their weapons, vehicles, and even their appearances.

This is a really useful mod to have, especially during difficult missions, as players can use bodyguards for defense or just let them take out enemy NPCs. Players even participate in races with them or tweak their behavior and make them fight each other. This way, this mod creates the feeling of a multiplayer game.

3) Real California Architecture

The city of Los Santos has many structures and buildings that are inspired by real-life locations in Los Angeles. However, there are some players who might want to increase the realism of GTA 5's map even more.

This is where this mod comes in handy, as it adds more real-life locations from all over California. Therefore, players will be able to explore the virtual recreation of this US state in the most authentic way possible.

Locations like the Hollywood sign, AMC Theater, Hollywood Wax Museum, and many more places will be transported directly to Los Santos and players will be able to visit all of them.

4) Fleeca Bank Heist

GTA 5 already has some of the best heist missions that sometimes even surpass heists from GTA Online. They are also a huge part of why many players decide to revisit the story mode so that they can experience all of them but with different approaches.

However, if players decide to add this Fleeca Bank Heist mod, they will be able to rob all six Fleece branches around San Andreas. This is a great addition to the story mode as the majority of the heist missions are really large in scale and take a while to perform.

Fleeca are smaller banks that are much more fast-paced to complete and take a shorter time to rob. Thus, this creates a great alternative if players don't want to commit to a larger heist mission but still want to do something action-packed in the game.

5) Psychokinetic

This mod gives the player's character many different psychic powers that they can use to manipulate the world around them. This ranges from creating fire out of thin air to using telekinetic powers to move objects and throw them around.

This mod will transform the player's character into a superhero and will make the story mode even more fun to play.

Players can also use these different superhuman abilities to take out enemies very easily and teleport to different locations, making this mod very useful to have if players want to quickly complete all of the boring setup missions and get to the good part.

