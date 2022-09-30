5 open-world PC games that are better than GTA 5 in terms of graphics

The graphical quality of video games has always been a contentious topic among gamers. While most players generally agree that GTA 5 has aged pretty well visually, there are still many flaws in its graphics that stand out, especially when compared to other contemporary games.

Most players don't realize this as Rockstar Games has been consistent in releasing updates for the game over the years, due to which the graphical quality seems consistent.

However, there are games with better graphics out there that many GTA players might not know of. So to inform them, this article will present five PC games that have better graphical quality than GTA 5.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

GTA 5 cannot compete with the graphics of these five open-world PC games

1) Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is arguably one of the most good-looking superhero games that has ever come out. All the buildings, parks, and streets are highly detailed and almost feel photorealistic.

Furthermore, the remastered version for PC introduced dynamic lighting which has literally changed the entire visual style of the game, making it even more immersive and aesthetically appealing..

At first, many fans couldn't believe how much the lighting affected the look of this game, so if players want to play in a realistic environment, then Marvel's Spider-man is the perfect choice for them.

2) The Witcher 3

Even seven years after its initial release, The Witcher 3 still manages to amaze players with its visuals and meticulously detailed environment.

Players should keep in mind that the game has a pretty large map like GTA 5, but the developers and artists still managed to create an authentic, lived-in setting.

Small details like leaves moving in the wind and water splashing when players step on it, helps in creating a comprehensive visual style and makes players feel like a monster hunter in a strange but beautiful fantasy world.

The Witcher 3 also has intricate monster designs which makes them very thrilling to fight, so every single visual detail has been worked on and perfected.

3) Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 just showcased the natural evolution of what the RAGE engine is capable of doing, and what many fans hope the upcoming GTA title will improve upon.

The game presented a captivating look at the American frontier, where every historical detail is crafted with such care and precision, that most players won't even notice them, but when they do it will blow their minds away.

From muddy clothes to the movement of horses, every minute thing is designed with such detail that it makes the entire game riveting to play. Moreover, the world of RDR 2 is filled with gorgeous locations and a beautiful weather system, which creates this cinematic visual style that will definitely make players feel like a cowboy.

4) Cyberpunk 2077

The recent Cyberpunk 2077 patch has fixed almost all of the problems this game had upon release. Now everyone is enjoying the game more than ever.

A large part of this resurgence can be contributed to the graphics, as the game has some of the most advanced graphical qualities that help in transporting players into its sci-fi world.

The neon lights in the city look natural and small details like augmentations on characters' bodies and faces are carefully constructed. Even the vehicles reflect the lights that fall on them. Thus, all of these qualities give a maximalist graphical style to the city that players will not forget even after finishing the game.

5) Metro Exodus

It is easy to say that Metro Exodus is one of the best-looking open-world post-apocalyptic games ever created.

All the demolished buildings, congested tunnels, and the grim rainfall are amazingly explicit and textured. The game creates this unique, awe-inspiring atmospheric quality which immerses players completely.

When players begin to explore the world of Metro Exodus, they will be unable to resist peeking into every nook and crevice. Everything from sand particles to the water effects is so vivid and convincing that it is tough not to become engrossed in its gameplay. The game is certainly better looking than GTA 5.

