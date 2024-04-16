5 purchasable properties that GTA 6 must have

Fans have several expectations from GTA 6 and the availability of purchasable properties is one of them. This was a major complaint that the player base had with the single-player campaign of GTA 5 and they don't want a repeat of it in the upcoming title. This is mainly because the game did not allow them to freely purchase a variety of buildings and properties.

However, the upcoming installment in the series gives players the freedom to purchase and own several properties not just in the multiplayer mode but also in the single-player campaign.

This article aims to list five purchasable properties that GTA 6 must have and be allowed to own.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Garage, Apartment, and 3 other purchasable properties that GTA 6 should have

1) Auto Shop

Auto Shop is one of the most popular businesses and purchasable properties in GTA Online. It generates good money and comes with a vehicle workshop while offering a variety of missions, making it so popular. This is a big reason why fans want Rockstar Games to add this property to GTA 6 as well.

This would serve very well as a place for getting extra missions while also upgrading and customizing your vehicle without having to look for a shop. If the developer copies over the functions and features of the current Auto Shop to GTA 6, then it would be a worthy investment in the upcoming title.

2) Apartments

This is what a normal apartment looks like in the game (Image via GTA Wiki/Kiwismurf || Rockstar Games)

Apartments are one of the most basic purchasable properties in GTA 5 and its online multiplayer mode that must return to GTA 6 as well. Not only do they serve as a spawn point for players but also often come with garages that can be used to store your vehicles.

While they might not have a wide range of customization options, you can still spend some money to make them look pretty. Since they are a staple property in both modes in the current game, they should be available in the upcoming title as well.

3) Garages

A look at the garage from GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki/Kiwismurf || Rockstar Games)

While purchasing an apartment does come with a garage, they are usually small and can only store a small number of vehicles. On the other hand, you can purchase dedicated garages in GTA Online that are equipped to store your cars and keep them safe from theft and other troubles.

Naturally, players want Rockstar Games to add them as purchasable properties in GTA 6 and allow them to further expand it both aesthetically and functionally.

The developer should make them available in the single-player campaign of the game and not just the multiplayer mode to keep things interesting and enjoyable.

4) Agency

There's hardly anything better than meeting the protagonist of the single-player campaign than partnering up and making money in GTA Online. The Agency allows you to meet Franklin after the events of the campaign and get not just missions but also access to a garage and a weapons workshop right inside this purchasable property.

The Agency is one of the most important businesses that players like to purchase and is one of the reasons why they want to see it in GTA 6 as well. With all the features and benefits that the Agency offers, it would be a no-brainer for Rockstar Games to not make it a purchasable property in the upcoming title.

5) Salvage Yard

While the Salvage Yard is a GTA Online-exclusive property that is not available in the single-player campaign, it is one of the best ones that you can buy. Not only does it introduce Yusuf Amir to the game but also allows you to steal more cars and make even more money through it.

Since the GTA 6 vehicle roster is bound to have cars from previous games, it would be interesting if Rockstar Games allowed players to locate and steal them through this property/business. This would make things much more fun and nostalgic for everybody.

In the meantime, you can also check out some of the things not to expect from the second GTA 6 trailer that will soon drop.

