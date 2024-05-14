5 reasons why the Avenger should return in GTA 6

When it comes to vehicles that deserve to return in GTA 6, the Avenger comes out on top. This is because of its uniqueness and countless useful features that are guaranteed to give you hours of fun. This aircraft is also one of the best co-op vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online as it makes use of multiple features in co-op.

With that in mind, here are some of the major reasons why the Avenger should return in GTA 6, the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title. However, it doesn't need to be restricted to online mode; Rockstar should make it available in singleplayer as well.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Why the Avenger deserves to return in GTA 6

1) Unique aircraft

This unique aircraft has a VTOL mode (Image via Rockstar Games)

There's no doubt about the fact that the Avenger is a one-of-a-kind aircraft in Grand Theft Auto Online. As a tilt-rotor aircraft based on the iconic V-22 Osprey, there simply isn't anything that compares to it.

The aircraft can fly ordinarily when its rotors are facing forwards but it can also rotate its wings and rotors in a vertical angle which basically turns it into a helicopter. This is a major reason why it deserves to return in GTA 6.

2) Countless features

One of the many turrets of the Avenger (Image via Rockstar Games)

A VTOL (vertical take-off and lift) mode isn't the only trick this vehicle has up its sleeve. It's got several more features that make it useful in GTA Online. To begin with, it has an incredible defense, which basically makes it a flying tank. A fully upgraded Avenger can survive 8 RPGs and around 22-26 Homing missiles.

To improve its defense, you can also get a Stealth Module upgrade or a Missile Lock-on Jammer, on top of the usual countermeasures. In terms of weaponry, you can have up to three powerful gun turrets, two machine guns, and two missile launchers. There are four types of bombs you can drop from this aircraft — Explosive, Incendiary, Gas, and Cluster.

The Avenger can also house a vehicle and weapons workshop inside it and even has an autopilot feature to access its different weapons or workshops. There's even the option to get a Thruster inside it; a jetpack which is really fun to use.

3) Perfect co-op vehicle

The Avenger is best used with two players (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some of the features mentioned above can't be used efficiently if you're playing GTA Online solo. The Avenger is meant to be a co-op vehicle, and it takes full advantage of this. Unlike most other co-op vehicles, the two players operating this aircraft have a lot of stuff to do. The countermeasures, for example, can only be used by a co-pilot.

Keeping the vehicle flying while using all of its turrets also requires two players. Should this vehicle return in GTA 6, it would make co-op gameplay worth trying out. They could also implement this in singleplayer, where the two protagonists use it in tandem.

4) Justifies its price

Before the San Andreas Mercenaries update, you had to buy a Facility to own this vehicle. However, now you can buy this aircraft from Warstock Cache & Carry for a starting price of just $3,450,000. Although the upgrades can almost double the amount of money you spend on this vehicle, the numerous features mentioned before make it completely worth it.

This is one of the few expensive vehicles in the game that can justify its price, and this is why it deserves to return in GTA 6.

5) Useful for all types of missions

The numerous weapons and features of this aircraft make it perfect for nearly all types of PvE missions as long as the action takes place outside. You've got the ability to drop bombs that can destroy any type of enemy. The turrets can be used to neutralize any airborne hostiles, and the VTOL mode lets you hover over to scope out a location.

All of this, along with the co-op usability, makes it a valuable vehicle to own and this is why it should return in GTA 6. The fact that you get an interaction menu to spawn it or request its services (like spawning a Thruster) makes it useful for any scenario.

FAQs on why the Avenger should return in GTA 6

Can I sell the Avenger in GTA?

No, you can't sell the Avenger in Grand Theft Auto Online. Once you buy it, there's no turning back, so you'll have to make your decision accordingly.

