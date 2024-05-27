5 reasons to avoid Dewbauchee Champion in GTA Online

The Dewbauchee Champion in GTA Online is a decent Supercar that offers a couple of interesting features but overall fails to impress. Since the online multiplayer is quite competitive with various incredible vehicles offering similar or more features at a reasonable price, most players find it hard to spend their money on the Champion.

Apart from this, there are various other reasons why it is best to avoid this car in the game. This will be especially important for new players who have limited funds and should not waste it on overpriced vehicles.

Hence, this article will provide five reasons why one should not spend their precious money on Dewbauchee Champion in GTA Online.

Note: The article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

5 reasons why Dewbauchee Champion in GTA Online is not worth buying

1) It's too expensive

Dewbauchee Champion is too expensive (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

One of the biggest reasons why one should avoid the Dewbauchee Champion in GTA Online is its price tag. The car costs a whopping $3,750,000 which makes it one of the most expensive vehicles in the game. Even with the trade price unlocked, you will need to spend $2,812,500 to own this car.

While the ongoing GTA Online weekly update is offering a massive 40% discount on the car, players still have better options they can go for. This includes other Dewbauchee or Overflod cars which offer better performance at a more reasonable price point.

2) It's not the quickest

Dewbauchee Champion is quite slow in comparison to other cars in the game (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Purchasing a Supercar in the online multiplayer mode means you spend a lot of money on not just looks but also performance. However, Dewbauchee Champion in GTA Online fails to deliver the required amount of top speed and acceleration that one expects from a car with such a high price tag.

The vehicle can only go 124.75 mph (200.77 km/h) which is not considered fast in the game. Several other cheaper alternatives offer way more speed allowing players to win races or simply dodge unpleasant situations. Hence, one should avoid this car if they are looking for a practical option in GTA Online.

3) Customization options

The car doesn't have too many customization options (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Dewbauchee Champion in GTA Online fails to impress the masses when it comes to customization options. While the car certainly has some good upgrades, it lacks in various departments. Other supercars in the game offer multiple options where one can transform the looks and the appearance of the vehicle.

However, the Champion mostly only has the basic customization options that one can get with cheaper cars in the game. Therefore, it is not the perfect ride for anyone looking to spend some time in the garage trying to tweak the car to suit their taste. They can look for other amazing Dewbauchee cars in GTA Online for such thrill.

4) Bad price-to-performance ratio

Dewbauchee Champion fails to justify its price (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Cheap cars with poor performance are an acceptable outcome but players expect to get much better handling and acceleration out of a vehicle that costs 3+ million in the game. Unfortunately, Dewbauchee Champion in GTA Online fails to deliver this and has a poor price-to-performance ratio.

It does not have the best handling in the game nor does it accelerate the fastest which would overcome its slow top speed. Hence, anyone looking to purchase a car for racing purposes should consider other options. There are some amazing 2-door cars in GTA Online that offer both speed and performance without bankrupting the players.

5) There are better Imani Tech options

Dewbauchee Champion's Imani Tech upgrade makes it ugly (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

One reason why some players consider purchasing the Dewbauchee Champion in GTA Online is because of its Imani Tech upgrade. However, all things considered, this is not the best car that can equip this special upgrade. There are various other faster options like the Buffalo STX and Stinger TT.

These cars are not just fast but their Armor Plating upgrade does not ruin the overall looks of the vehicle. On the other hand, this upgrade looks quite ugly on the Champion. Even when considering the overall performance and usage of the car, others like the e-GT or Buffalo EVX are sensible purchases.

