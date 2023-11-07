5 reasons to own Baller LE LWB (Armored) in GTA Online in 2023

GTA Online has lots of vehicles that can tackle various difficult scenarios. Since Los Santos is always crawling with griefers and other dangerous NNPCs, it is better to travel in an armored vehicle. Fortunately, the game has several options that not only offer decent protection but are also quite cheap.

The armored Baller LE LWB is one such vehicle that a lot of players don't know much about.

This vehicle was added to the online multiplayer with the Executives and Other Criminals updates in 2015. But, it is still quite a underrated vehicle despite everything that it offers.

So, we will take a deep dive into this topic and let the gamers know the five reasons why this car should be in everyone's garage.

Top five reasons to purchase the Armored Baller LE LWB in GTA Online

1) It has a sleek design

The Armored Baller LE LWB is an SUV that has great looks that make it stand out but also hide in plain sight. This four-seater has a sleek design that is inspired by the real-life Range Rover SVAutobiography and the Range Rover Sentinel.

Vehicle enthusiasts of Grand Theft Auto Online will appreciate the rather minimalistic design choice of Rockstar Games that gives Baller LE LWB a stealthy look which is perfect for discreetly completing the missions in the game without drawing too much unwanted attention.

2) Top Speed and Performance

Armored vehicles in GTA Online are often clunky and slow. Although they are highly durable, it is next to impossible to chase a target while driving those walking fortresses.

On the other hand, Baller LE LWB (Armored) has a top speed of 107.75 mph (173.41 km/h) that allows both high-speed chases and quick escapes.

It is also quite a maneuverable vehicle with a 60.61 rating in handling and a 66.25 rating in acceleration. Both these stats mean that this armored SUV will perform exceptionally well in capable hands.

3) It is reasonably durable

While the armored Baller LE LWB is no tank, it is still capable of handling two Homing Missiles before blowing up into flames. This is thanks to the armor padding on the side and the reinforced windows that the developers added to this vehicle in GTA Online.

These help the driver to safely cross dangerous hot spots in the city and avoid getting killed by gunfire. But, they will still need to be careful and check the durability from time to time to ensure that the car is holding up well. Regular repairs will take care of the rest of the problems. It can take on the following number of explosives:

Homing / Oppressor / Jet Missiles- 2 RPG / Sticky Bombs- 2 Explosive Rounds from Sniper- 4 Tank Cannon Rounds- 1 Anti-Aircraft 20 MM Flak- 1

4) The armored Baller LE LWB is quite cheap

Most of the time, purchasing cheap vehicles can be a very bad decision in GTA Online. They usually don't have good stats and will always get the players in trouble at the most important moments. Fortunately, the Armored Baller LE LWB is quite the opposite.

Gamers will only need to spend $513,000 at the Legendary Motorsport store to own this vehicle. For this price, the SUV offers so much more than its other counterparts. For example, other armored SUVs usually come anywhere from $1 million to $2 million. So, Baller LE LWB is a quite reasonably priced vehicle in GTA Online.

5) Customization options

After the initial purchase, the customization options and the cost for the upgrades are the real nightmares. Expensive vehicles in GTA Online have expensive upgrades as well that can put a dent in the player's budget.

But along with its price, the customization price of the armored Baller LE LWB is also reasonable. They can cost anywhere from $1000 to $30,000.

These necessary upgrades bring out the best that this vehicle has to offer in GTA Online. Players can improve almost all the stats of the vehicle with these upgrades.

Fans are hoping to find out more about the vehicles that might be in the upcoming game from the GTA 6 leaks and rumors.

