5 reasons to own Custom License Plates in GTA Online (2023)

GTA Online never experiences a dull moment, all thanks to Rockstar rolling out new features and gameplay mechanics. Recently, the developers added a new way for gamers to create Custom License Plates in the game. It has changed the game for good, as the community has been requesting this feature for quite some time now.

Earlier, players had to go through the iFruit app to do this. But with the new features, things look more straightforward. So, it is high time everyone gets a Custom License Plate in the online multiplayer.

This article lists five benefits why everyone should get these License Plates in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five reasons why Custom License Plates are a great thing in GTA Online

1) It makes the vehicles unique

Although there are tons of vehicles in GTA Online, they are not unique. Almost everyone has a copy of the vehicle in their garage. While the game does have various customization options where players can alter the color and performance of the car, there's always a chance someone else has the same idea.

However, the Custom License Plates in GTA Online allow their vehicles to stand out. Even if there are multiple vehicles of the same brand on the road, a unique license plate will be what makes the difference. This is one of the biggest reasons why most of the players already have them and always suggest others go for them as well.

2) Freedom to customize

Although the iFruit app's license creator also provided this feature, the new License Plate Creator provides different elements that provide the players with more customization options.

This means that they can choose their preferred font style, font color, and background without any hassle. The Grand Theft Auto Online community has already come up with various hilarious Custom License Plates that everyone loves.

Players are getting creative with the license plates. (Image via RockstarINTEL)

This is another reason why everyone should try their hands at this feature and come up with witty license plates to make everyone's day.

3) Players can create their unique identities

Owning a vehicle is one thing, and making them feel like yours is another. And what better way than having similar License Plates to enjoy that feel? Having the same Plate for all the vehicles in the garage instills a sense of uniqueness. Moreover, this not only helps them to identify their cars in busy public lobbies but also helps to create a sense of brand that makes them stand out.

Additionally, a Custom License Plate will allow gamers to do this with a variety of customization options. Since the game allows the creation of various number plates, gamers who own different businesses in GTA Online can create their unique identity, allowing others to notice them. It is also a great option for people who play the game alongside their friends.

4) Works as a status symbol

Nobody can deny that a big part of the online multiplayer community does certain things in the game simply for the status symbol. Well, the Custom License Plate allows gamers to create unique ones to serve that purpose.

An exceptional License Plate shows that the player has spent a significant amount of time trying out the various customization options. This simply means that they know exactly what they are doing and that dedication is what sets them apart from the rest. So, if someone wishes to get in the ranks with them, then this is the perfect opportunity to do so.

5) They're cheaper than before

Most of the players in GTA Online did not own a Custom License Plate before because of how expensive it was. They had to spend around $100,000 for each plate, and not everybody wished to spend the cash on such matters.

Fortunately, Rockstar Games has lowered the price of these items, making them much more affordable than before. Now, there is only a one-time fee of $3,000 (in-game currency) per order, making it a viable option for both the veterans and the beginners in GTA Online.

These are some reasons why players should get a Custom License Plate in the game. Hopefully, there is some information about this feature in the GTA 6 leaked gameplay as well.

