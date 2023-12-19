5 reasons to own Cypher in GTA Online

GTA Online has a plethora of vehicles that offer a wide range of options, ranging from supercars made for speed to offroading monsters that tackle uneven terrain. However, newbies might not be familiar with some underrated cars in the game. The Übermacht Cypher is one such vehicle in the online multiplayer mode that gets a lot of attention from enthusiasts due to its looks and performance.

However, as mentioned before, beginners generally disregard it because it does not stand out like some other cars in the game. This is quite deceptive because the Übermacht Cypher has a lot to offer.

This article will highlight some of its features and five reasons why everyone should add this car to their garages.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why everyone should get the Übermacht Cypher in GTA Online

1) The design

While Rockstar Games sometimes goes with ridiculous and outlandish designs for GTA Online vehicles, it decided to make the Übermacht Cypher simple and clean. But this is a good thing and works in the vehicle's favor.

It is a two-seater Sports and Tuner car introduced in 2021 with the Los Santos Tuners update. The overall design makes it quite aerodynamic without sacrificing the looks. The slanting front hood with the air intake vents gives it a sleek look from the front, while the smaller back stops it from looking like a sedan.

The interior, following the same simplistic choice, is clean and has good textures that feel great. The analogue display is efficient and does not look out of place. So, anyone looking for a simple and clean design should pick this car.

2) It is based on the BMW M2

Another reason why a lot of players like the Übermacht Cypher is because it is based on the real-life BMW M2 (F87). Fortunately, Rockstar Games decided to make the car look very similar to the original design, which is quite rare for the developer.

On top of that, players can also use other customizations to pick up some designs from the real-life BMW M6 (F13) and the BMW M8 (F92). These further enhance how the car looks. While Rockstar has not added the limited-time Need For Speed Livery back for sale, it makes the car look excellent for those who acquired it earlier.

So, anyone looking to get a car in the game that shares a resemblance with its real-life counterpart should purchase the Übermacht Cypher.

3) The top speed, handling, and acceleration are quite decent

While top speed is a major factor that most players look for when purchasing a car, it is not the only thing that should matter. The Übermacht Cypher, while not the fastest car in GTA Online, is capable of reaching 113.50 mph (182.66 km/h).

On top of that, it has great handling that allows the players to maneuver through the Los Santos traffic quite well. The 6-speed transmission also pairs well with the engine, providing overall decent speed and acceleration.

This might not make the Übermacht Cypher the best car in GTA Online, but it is still great for its price point. It can go decently fast, handles well around the corners, and can accelerate quickly.

4) A decent car for drifting in capable hands

While players cannot equip the Drift Tuning (added with the Chop Shop update) with the Übermacht Cypher in GTA Online, it still is a Tuner car. As such, it can use the Lowered Vehicle Stance and the Low Grip Tires that allow smooth drifts.

Since the car is 1,625 Kg, it generally doesn't flip over. This means that players can drift it around the corners without having to worry about losing too much speed or spinning out of control. However, this is always a possibility if they don't know what they are doing.

But with the Low Grip Tires, they can perform smoother drifts than without them. As mentioned earlier, it can be a little tricky for inexperienced players to tackle the corners with this car, but veterans will have fun when driving around the map.

5) The price and the huge array of customization options

A vehicle instantly becomes unapproachable for a lot of players if it is ridiculously expensive. Fortunately, for everything that it offers, the Übermacht Cypher only costs $1,550,000. Fans are hoping that it might go on sale with the upcoming GTA Online Christmas Update 2023.

This is a great price for this car as it offers a huge array of customization options that not only transform its looks, but enhance its performance as well. Players will only need to spend around $633,438 to equip the best modifications and liveries that come with this vehicle.

This makes the Übermacht Cypher a great vehicle in GTA Online that everyone should have.

Grand Theft Auto Online has tons of excellent vehicles, and fans are hoping Rockstar Games will give away some great ones with the GTA 6 pre-order as well.

