5 reasons to get GTA Online Maibatsu Penumbra FF in 2024

The Maibatsu Penumbra FF is an amazing yet underrated vehicle in GTA Online. It rolled out with the LS Summer Special update back in 2020 and did manage to gain some attention. However, it lost the limelight and was replaced with other popular options that were released afterward. While most veterans of the game are aware of what the Maibatsu Penumbra FF offers, new faces are often confused.

This is a common occurrence in the game thanks to the sheer number of available options. The price tag is also why new players hesitate to go with the Penumbra FF in the online multiplayer mode.

This article will give five reasons to get and own the Maibatsu Penumbra FF in GTA Online in 2024.

Note: The article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

5 reasons to own the Maibatsu Penumbra FF in GTA Online

1) It's a Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi is an extremely popular Japanese car manufacturer, and the Maibatsu Penumbra FF is inspired by the real-life second-generation Mitsubishi Eclipse while using the second-generation Eagle Talon for other parts of the vehicle. The game has several other Mitsubishi-inspired cars, and the Maibatsu Penumbra FF will be a great addition to the garage.

Rockstar Games also took the liberty to add parts from the Nissan Skyline, allowing the Penumbra FF to flourish and look better. This is especially evident from the car's exhaust note, which sounds quite similar to the Fast and Furious car.

2) It's claimable through the Salvage Yard

This is an amazing car in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki/Noirlime4L)

Another reason the Maibatsu Penumbra FF is worth owning is you can obtain it for free through one of the game's businesses. It is one of the claimable GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles this week, making it the perfect opportunity to obtain.

Since the Salvage Yard offers one of the best ways to make money in the game and acquire a cool car in the process, players are recommended to try their hands on the new set of missions and claim the Penumbra FF before the list resets.

3) It has a decent top-speed

While the Penumbra FF is certainly not the fastest Sports car in GTA Online, it reaches 112.75 mph (181.45 km/h) after a full upgrade. This number makes it a good choice for missions and general cruising around the map. While the available top speed will not win you races, the car won't threaten to get out of control at every turn and twist.

This factor makes the Maibatsu Penumbra FF a good option for new players looking for a starter vehicle. With decent enough acceleration and overall performance, this car makes for a good ride that's easy to manage and drive around.

4) It's relatively inexpensive

The car is relatively inexpensive in the game (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki/BolbiiS)

While a price tag of $1,380,000 might not sound cheap to some, it is still quite inexpensive for the Sports class in GTA Online. When similar vehicles cost around $2 million, the Penumbra FF offers decent performance along with amazing handling for this price tag.

Combined with the ongoing GTA Online weekly update, players can easily make this amount quickly and purchase this car. Thanks to its power outfit and overall performance, the Maibatsu Penumbra FF is a good choice to pick in 2024 for both new and veteran players.

5) It's highly customizable

Another aspect that makes the Penumbra FF incredibly amazing is the sheer number of customization options it offers. It is one of the most customizable cars in GTA Online where players can swap out rims and spoilers and change the paint jobs and liveries as well.

This makes the Penumbra FF a dream car for anyone who likes to spend a good amount of time in the mod shop and tune the vehicle according to their taste. The upgrades and customizations are also relatively inexpensive making the Maibatsu Penumbra FF a delight to own.

