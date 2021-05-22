5 reasons why GTA Online players love the Toreador more than the Oppressor MK2

There are several reasons why GTA Online players prefer the Toreador over the Oppressor MK2.

A great deal of the hatred players have for the Oppressor MK2 is thanks to its release date. It single-handedly made several vehicles obsolete, which was further compounded by its ridiculous design. Stuff like the Rocket Voltic was absurd, but it wasn't a weaponized vehicle. Unsurprisingly, the Oppressor MK2 has been the vehicle of choice for griefers for several years now.

If the Toreador, in its current state, was released back then, it would likely become the most hated vehicle. Of course, release dates aren't the only reason why a player might prefer one vehicle over another. There are genuine differences in the performance between the two vehicles, which means there are some categories that favor the Toreador over the Oppressor MK2 in GTA Online.

Five reasons why GTA Online players like the Toreador, but not the Oppressor MK2

5. Normal HUD icon on the GTA Online minimap

If somebody is on the Oppressor MK2, everybody in the lobby is going to know it. Its distinctive icon stands out, and not in a good way. Once a person has seen an Oppressor MK2 in freemode, they'll know what it's capable of.

By comparison, the Toreador doesn't change the player's HUD in any way. They will still look like a normal player whether they're in a Toreador or not. Ergo, they don't have to worry about being targeted just for their vehicle preference.

Likewise, they can use the minimap to their advantage, as Oppressor MK2 griefers won't immediately know what vehicle a Toreador player will be in until they see them in person.

4. The Toreador offers more defensive utility

One direct hit from an explosive and that's it (Image via Wallpaper Cave)

The Oppressor MK2 is a menace to be reckoned with, but it's a terrible vehicle defensively. The only genuine defensive capabilities are a few generic countermeasures and its impressive mobility to evade attackers.

Unfortunately, that means it will be blown up by a single rocket (which is incredibly common these days). Likewise, players have virtually no defense against competent snipers, as the Oppressor MK2's build won't block bullets.

The Toreador in GTA Online can take a few rockets and block a few bullets. It might not fly as well as the Oppressor MK2, but it can go underwater. So, Oppressor MK2 users can never touch them there.

3. Infinite missiles

Having the capability to shoot an infinite amount of missiles is awesome. It's a simple reason, but it's a valid one nonetheless. By comparison, the Oppressor MK2 can only hold up to 20 missiles at any given time. While that's more than enough to terrorize one's enemies, there are situations where having more is beneficial.

Objectively speaking, an infinite amount of missiles is superior to just 20 missiles. Both work similarly, but the quantity of the missiles is more important than the quality.

The Toreador is better defensively than the Oppressor MK2. If a GTA Online player is a bit trigger happy, they will notice the difference in quantiy between the two vehicles.

2. The Oppressor MK2 started the trend of nonsensical weaponized vehicles

It was a dark time (Image via Rockstar Games)

Back in the day, weaponized vehicles at least made sense in GTA Online. Either it's a military vehicle like a Rhino Tank, a car with a gun attached to it, or it was an aircraft that could realistically hold missiles on it. The Oppressor MK2 went against all of those trends to the dismay of GTA Online fans worldwide.

It's a flying bike that can shoot missiles. It completely invalidates regular cars with guns attached, and its ability to fly makes it better than most other weaponized vehicles. For some GTA Online fans, the Oppressor MK2 was too oppressive.

The Toreador does continue this trend, but there have been several other ridiculous weaponized vehicles since then.

1. Release date

The Oppressor MK2 has been around a lot longer (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Oppressor MK2 was released with the After Hour update, whereas the Toreador was released with the Cayo Perico Heist update. That's nearly two years apart, which is almost a third of GTA Online's lifespan. It might not seem like much on paper, but there is a massive difference between GTA Online then and now.

The weaponized vehicles of yesteryear were more normal, but the Oppressor MK2 changed that. GTA Online fans despised how overpowered the Oppressor MK2, especially since most casual players were unable to defeat someone using the flying motorcycle.

The Toreador can wipe the floor with an Oppressor MK2, but that's nearly two years after the latter's arrival on the scene. All that time has only served to build resentment toward the Oppressor MK2 in the GTA Online community.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.